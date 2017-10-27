Cup Final Time!

The first Gr2 of the Cape summer headlines the return of racing to Kenilworth on Saturday with the running of the R400 000 Gr2 Western Cape Fillies Championship.

The clash of two top-class unbeaten 3yo fillies promises an early highlight on the winter course.

Run for the past seven years as the Choice Carriers Championship, it’s a race that any sponsor would do somersaults for – so one would think. But that’s another story as the 2017 version promises to be a vintage renewal. Run on the same afternoon as the Province-Sharks Currie Cup final, the KZN visitor taking on the local star promises plenty of action.

The weights are framed off a base of 58kgs, with penalties of 2kgs and 1kg respectively for Gr1 and Gr2 wins.

As the only Gr1 victress in the sixteen strong line-up, Dennis Drier visitor and Equus champion Lady In Black carries top weight as she brings the KZN Champions Season form into the equation and bids to make it a perfect four-from -four. This smashing daughter of super-sire Dynasty won’t find it easy from her 16 draw – and also has to face her first start on a left-handed turn. She has been nothing but impressive thoug, and if firing after a 12 week break presents the first serious threat to the local star, Magical Wonderland.

The daughter of What A Winter will be the fitter of the unconquered duo after an excellent first run as a 3yo three weeks back. She carried top weight in A decent strength Progress Plate and cruised to victory. The dual stakes winner has her first run above 1200m but should relish the extra.

These two look to dominate the race but Devon Air Stakes winner Meryl must have a shout. The in-form combo of Dean Kannemeyer and Anthony Delpech have been on fire and although Meryl is held by Lady In Black on the Thekwini – when running on powerfully- she cannot be discounted.

Sean Tarry’s Gr2 Golden Slipper winner Desert Rhythm finished just in front of Meryl in the Thekwini and looks a good sort in the making, from a powerful stable.

Glen Kotzen’s Bezrin bargain-buy Too Phat To Fly is game but is held by Magical Wonderland at best.

Her stablemate, Gr2 The Debutante winner Princess Peach produced a good pipe-opener but is another held by Magical Wonderland .

Justin Snaith’s Angel’s Trumpet is one of six Drakenstein owned runners in a commentator’s nightmare of a race but also looks held by the Bass-Robinson runner.

Elusive Heart has won 2 of her 4 starts and while well beaten in the Irridescence Stakes as a 2yo looks to have plenty of scope for improvement.

Snowdance was beaten by Elusive Heart last time in an excellent post-debut effort following a long break. She meets her conqueror on a kilo better terms for a 0,75 length defeat but has a shocking draw to overcome.

The stakes-placed Tsessebe is the second of the Drier trio and has her first run as a 3yo. She has drawn widest of all and looks to have a major task.

The Listed Irridescence Stakes winner Rose In Bloom was beaten by Magical Wonderland at her only start as a 3yo and needs to find 3kgs on the Bass-Robinson star.

Oh Susanna is well held by Magical Wonderland on her last start and has an awkward draw to overcome.

Miss Katalin looks held by Rose In Bloom on her last start and may need the outing after an 18 week break.

Mayfair Speculators own the unbeaten Magical Wonderland yet their retained rider Anton Marcus rides their recent maiden winner Champenois, from the Dennis Drier stable. That is a poser – but she jumps from a good draw and could be better than her form suggests.

Joey Ramsden last won the race in 2014 with the talented Cold As Ice and the second of his duo is the lightly tried Fresnaye. She has won once in four starts but is unexposed in this type of company.

This looks a race in two between Magical Wonderland and Lady In Black. Desert Rhythm and Merul have been thereabouts enough to suggest they could sweep to pick up the pieces. It should be a cracker!