Bernie Leads Them A Dance

The legacy of multiple Equus champion sire Captain Al is set to live on in the history and form books of our racing for decades to come after his passing in July, and the Klawervlei kingpin celebrated another memorable afternoon at Kenilworth on Saturday with a smashing 3yo feature double.

A half hour after he sired 1-2 in the Gr3 Cape Classic, Captain Al’s daughter Snowdance produced a dazzling display of front-running power from her carded 17 draw to run a star-studded field ragged and score a facile victory on the R400 000 Gr2 Western Cape Fillies Championship.

The highly anticipated match race between unbeaten Cape champion 2yo Magical Wonderland and her undefeated KZN Gr1 winning counterpart Lady In Black failed to materialise, in a field reduced to 15 runners after Princess Peach had broken away from Corne Orffer in the starting gate and was withdrawn.

Probably taking the only option available to him from the wide gate, Bernard Fayd’herbe bounced Snowdance, one of a quartet of runners from the powerful Justin Snaith yard, out quickly from her wide gate and the daughter of Captain Al was never seen again.

At the 250m marker Bernard Fayd’herbe glanced behind to check the dangers, but there was nothing and Snowdance galloped resolutely to register a facile 4,25 length win in a time of 86,06 secs.

The favourite Magical Wonderland lost her unblemished record and had every chance as she stayed on for second – but really had no answers for the winner.

Joey Ramsden endured another frustrating day at the office but enjoyed some consolation as his consistent Rose In Bloom stayed on a further 1,75 lengths away in third.

The Bezrin bargain-buy Too Phat To Fly is as game as they come and put in a sterling effort to run fourth – seeing she cost just 1% of the winner’s purchase price!

KZN challenger Lady In Black, who races in the same silks as the winner, was never given a chance from her wide draw as Sean Veale battled to get her into a spacesaving position. She finished over 8 lengths back in seventh and deserves a chance to redeem herself.

Excerpt from Stipes Report:

THE STARTER REPORTED:

PRINCESS PEACH (C Orffer) broke through the front gate, dislodged the rider and bolted back to the parade ring, was withdrawn by the Veterinary Surgeon, causing a delay. (broke gate at 17h21,52) ELUSIVE HEART (R Fourie) was restless in the stalls. Fair start.

THE STIPENDIARY STEWARDS REPORTED: (CvA)

a) In view of the report from the Starter concerning PRINCESS PEACH, Trainer G Kotzen will be advised that this filly’s starting stall certificate has been withdrawn in terms of Rule 61.6.10. b) At about the 700m MISS KATALIN (B May) shifted in, which resulted in FRESNAYE (R Khathi) becoming cramped for galloping room and ANGEL’S TRUMPET (G Cheyne), which was following was forced to steady. Jockey B May (MISS KATALIN) was charged with a contravention of Rule 62.2.7 in that he failed to ensure that he did not cause interference to runners on his inside at the 700m. Jockey B May signed an admission of guilt and was suspended from riding in races for a period of 7 days. (w.e.f. 01/11/2017 to 07/11/2017 both days inclusive) c) SNOWDANCE (B Fayd’Herbe), the winner, was selected for the taking of specimens for analysis. Trainer S J Snaith was advised. (SJ)

JOCKEY AND/OR EQUIPMENT CHANGES:

Jockey A Andrews rode FREEDOM CHARTER. (declared 28 October 2017 / 07h48) Apprentice L Hewitson rode IT IS WHAT IT IS. (declared 28 October 2017 / 08h19) IT IS WHAT IT IS (*L Hewitson) raced fitted with alumites in front and unshod behind. (declared 28 October 2017 / 08h20)

THE VETERINARY SURGEON REPORTED:

MAGICAL WONDERLAND (A Domeyer) returned with a small cut on the left fore shin.

John Freeman went to R2 million for the well-related Snowdance at the 2016 National Yearling Sale, where she was her sire’s top-seller.

Snowdance, who races in a partnership of Jack Mitchell and Drakenstein Stud, was having only her third outing here and made it two wins with a narrowly beaten runner-up finish at her second start after a seven-month break. She has banked stakes of R216 000 and looks to have a bright future .

Snowdance was bred by Cheveley Stud and is out of the Gr3 winner Spring Lilac (Joshua Dancer). She is thus a full sister to Captain Al’s stakes winning daughter Victorian Secret and a three parts sister to the well-performed, but sadly recently medically suspended, Gr1 Allan Robertson winner The Secret Is Out and the stakes placed Secret Captain, now trained by Mike de Kock.

This was the first day of the Cape summer season. The weather was great, but where were the sponsors? There were only a handful of people on course, too. A pity!