Classic – But Can JR See Off The Visitors?

Racing will make a welcome return to Kenilworth on 28 October 2017 where a total of 34 entries have been received for the day’s 3yo male feature, the R250 000 Gr3 Cape Classic.
Joey Ramsden has won the race three out of the last four runnings and he has a powerful sextet entered, headed by the exciting Oratorio colt, Ancestry. The Avontuur-bred galloper has not seen action since going down a short head to Eyes Wide Open in the Gr1 Premiers Champion Stakes on the final weekend of last term.
He previously ran a close second to Purple Diamond in the Gr2 Golden Horseshoe and looks a Guineas and Derby candidate at this stage of the game.
Fourteen of the entries are up-country based horses and it’s good to see a rare visitor to these parts in KZN-based Dennis Bosch on the list. The former jockey has entered the unbeaten-from-two starts Silvano livewire Billy Silver. The exciting colt has waltzed home at his only two outings over the Scottsville 1200m.
|13
|Al Mariachi
|Brett Crawford
|101
|10
|Ancestry
|Joey Ramsden
|99
|20
|Apollo Star
|Joey Ramsden
|85
|29
|Bad Attitude
|Dennis Drier
|85
|6
|Big Pleasure
|Joey Ramsden
|87
|9
|Billy Silver
|Dennis Bosch
|91
|4
|Captain And Master
|Sean Tarry
|96
|3
|Cot Campbell
|Justin Snaith
|87
|26
|Do It Again
|Justin Snaith
|89
|16
|Dutch Philip
|Candice Bass-Robinson
|102
|33
|Eyes Wide Open
|Glen Kotzen
|102
|2
|Flash Twice
|Vaughan Marshall
|81
|23
|Hakeem (AUS)
|Mike de Kock
|96
|28
|Kasimir
|Justin Snaith
|99
|25
|Keanan’s Rock
|Sean Tarry
|91
|11
|Phelan Lucky (AUS)
|Brett Crawford
|87
|12
|Play The Night
|Sean Tarry
|88
|15
|Redial
|Dean Kannemeyer
|80
|7
|Rockin Russian
|Sean Tarry
|99
|34
|Rommel
|Joey Ramsden
|83
|5
|Sacred Flame
|Dennis Drier
|80
|1
|Silver God
|Sean Tarry
|86
|30
|Sir David Baird
|Mike de Kock
|87
|27
|Sniper Shot
|Paul Lafferty
|94
|32
|Spectra Force
|Harold Crawford
|73
|24
|Speedpoint
|Joey Ramsden
|96
|21
|Talk Of The Town
|Joey Ramsden
|0
|8
|Tap O’ Noth
|Vaughan Marshall
|96
|31
|Tom Collins
|Dennis Drier
|82
|14
|Tower Of Wisdom
|Dennis Drier
|83
|18
|Undercover Agent
|Brett Crawford
|86
|22
|Virtue
|Candice Bass-Robinson
|93
|17
|Woljayrine
|Vaughan Marshall
|98
|19
|Zerodarkthirty
|Sean Tarry
|86
|(34)