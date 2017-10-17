Classic – But Can JR See Off The Visitors?

Racing will make a welcome return to Kenilworth on 28 October 2017 where a total of 34 entries have been received for the day’s 3yo male feature, the R250 000 Gr3 Cape Classic.

Joey Ramsden has won the race three out of the last four runnings and he has a powerful sextet entered, headed by the exciting Oratorio colt, Ancestry. The Avontuur-bred galloper has not seen action since going down a short head to Eyes Wide Open in the Gr1 Premiers Champion Stakes on the final weekend of last term.

He previously ran a close second to Purple Diamond in the Gr2 Golden Horseshoe and looks a Guineas and Derby candidate at this stage of the game.

Fourteen of the entries are up-country based horses and it’s good to see a rare visitor to these parts in KZN-based Dennis Bosch on the list. The former jockey has entered the unbeaten-from-two starts Silvano livewire Billy Silver. The exciting colt has waltzed home at his only two outings over the Scottsville 1200m.

R250 000 1400m (Turf / Winter) CAPE CLASSIC (Grade 3)

13 Al Mariachi Brett Crawford 101 10 Ancestry Joey Ramsden 99 20 Apollo Star Joey Ramsden 85 29 Bad Attitude Dennis Drier 85 6 Big Pleasure Joey Ramsden 87 9 Billy Silver Dennis Bosch 91 4 Captain And Master Sean Tarry 96 3 Cot Campbell Justin Snaith 87 26 Do It Again Justin Snaith 89 16 Dutch Philip Candice Bass-Robinson 102 33 Eyes Wide Open Glen Kotzen 102 2 Flash Twice Vaughan Marshall 81 23 Hakeem (AUS) Mike de Kock 96 28 Kasimir Justin Snaith 99 25 Keanan’s Rock Sean Tarry 91 11 Phelan Lucky (AUS) Brett Crawford 87 12 Play The Night Sean Tarry 88 15 Redial Dean Kannemeyer 80 7 Rockin Russian Sean Tarry 99 34 Rommel Joey Ramsden 83 5 Sacred Flame Dennis Drier 80 1 Silver God Sean Tarry 86 30 Sir David Baird Mike de Kock 87 27 Sniper Shot Paul Lafferty 94 32 Spectra Force Harold Crawford 73 24 Speedpoint Joey Ramsden 96 21 Talk Of The Town Joey Ramsden 0 8 Tap O’ Noth Vaughan Marshall 96 31 Tom Collins Dennis Drier 82 14 Tower Of Wisdom Dennis Drier 83 18 Undercover Agent Brett Crawford 86 22 Virtue Candice Bass-Robinson 93 17 Woljayrine Vaughan Marshall 98 19 Zerodarkthirty Sean Tarry 86 (34)