Tarry’s Weight And See Today

Trainer Sean Tarry has thrown a curved ball in the direction of the connections of top Cape 2yo of last term, Dutch Philip. Tarry has planted a rose amongst the R250 000 Gr3 Cape Classic thorns in the shape of Rockin Russian, who gets 9,5kgs from the topweight.

Rockin Russian has solid form against her own and we can only wonder whether the visiting champion conditioner will pull the rug out from under of his opponents yet again?

The weight scale of the Cape Classic is structured on a base allotment for maidens and one-time winners of 52kgs, with fillies granted a 2,5kg allowance A penalty of 2kg for each additional win is then applied, with additional premiums of 3kgs for a Gr1 win, 2kgs for a Gr2 win and 1kg for a Gr3 success.

That means the Seventh Rock filly Rockin Russian has a nice pull at the weights and it was probably a no-brainer to avoid the big guns in the Western Cape Fillies Championship and rather take on the boys with some start. Rockin Russian is Gr1 placed against her own sex and ran an excellent prep in the Gr2 Joburg Spring Challenge (F&M) three weeks back, when staying on strongly for third behind Bella Sonata.

Local star Dutch Philip gives anything from 5kgs to 9,5kgs to his opposition in his first step up beyond 1200m. The son of What A Winter ran on well at a prep sprint at the end of last month and has shown class and ability. This will not be easy.

Dennis Bosch is in town with facile dual winner Billy Silver. The son of Silvano has beaten little in his two 1200m wins but is said to be something very special. He should relish the extra and his progress will be closely followed.

The multiple stakes-placed 2yo Speedpoint is not drawn well but has finished close to Dutch Philip and gets a handy 7kg weight pull with the topweight. The son of Var must be included in bigger permutations as Joey Ramsden has won this race three of the last four runnings.

The highly regarded Tap O’Noth won his only two starts as a 2yo. This included an impressive victory in the Listed Langerman at cramped odds. At his only start this term, he ran on well to be beaten under a length by subsequent Matchem winner, Our Mate Art. With a good draw and home ground advantage, he looks a serious runner.

The exciting Trippi colt Cot Campbell looks the Snaith elect and gets the opportunity to show his true colours from the 2 draw. A galloper with a big reputation, he will strip fit after an excellent second to subsequent Matchem winner Our Mate Art last month and the in-form Grant Van Niekerk gets the ride.

Second of the Snaith pair, the Australian-bred Sir Frenchie has his first run as a 3yo and will need to improve. His form tapered negatively towards the end of last season and even though he will jump with the benefit of a 1 draw, he cannot be fancied.

Paul Lafferty’s KZN visitor Sniper Shot has his second start in the Cape and can be expected to improve. Placed in the Gr3 Umkhomazi Stakes in his last run as a 2yo, he is obviously highly regarded but will need luck from his 12 draw to threaten the big guns.

Virtue won impressively on an unfancied debut in April. He was then well beaten by Dutch Philip into fourth in a small field in the Cape Of Good Hope Nursery. His first run as a 3yo earlier this month was uneventful and he will need to improve.

Brett Crawford’s Undercover Agent followed up on his maiden win with a fluent score in an MR 64 Handicap. The son of Captain Al is progressing nicely and faces his first serious test on Saturday.

Recent Scottsville 1400m maiden winner Tower Of Wisdom has his first run in feature company and is a difficult fellow to assess. Along with Dutch Philip, he is one of two Mayfair Speculators owned horses in the race – neither of which are carded to be ridden by Anton Marcus.

As the name of the race suggests, the classic picture may be a little clearer after this.

The Sean Tarry programming and planning looks to be key. Rockin Russian is also in form and gets as much as 9,5kgs from the topweight. Then what about Langerman winner Tap O’Noth? He has done nothing wrong and the yard is in form.

Billy Silver and Cot Campbell could be best of the rest. They both have big reputations to live up to – with different backgrounds. A fascinating race on the cards, with a preference for Tap O’Noth over Rockin Russian and Billy Silver.