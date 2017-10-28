Guineas Go For Captain’s Son

Vaughan Marshall labelled Tap O’Noth a Cape Guineas prospect after the son of Captain Al won the Langerman last term and the lovely colt took his next step in the right direction with a smooth win in Saturday’s R250 000 Gr3 Cape Classic.

Marshall’s phenomenal success with champion sire Captain Al, a horse he trained, is well documented and Tap O’Noth looks way above average after overcoming his own youthful awkwardness to register his biggest career success to date.

MJ Byleveld had the Foster owned and bred galloper out of the gates quickly and was eased back two lengths into fourth as the boom KZN visitor Billy Silver led Undercover Agent and Cot Campbell into the run for home.

At the 300m Billy Silver came under pressure with Undercover Agent getting first run as Cot Campbell and Tap O’Noth challenged.

At the 250m Tap O’Noth appeared to make contact with the tiring Billy Silver as Byleveld changed whip hands and chased Undercover Agent.

Once straightened out, Tap O’ Noth was clearly the superior on the day but Undercover Agent ran a great race in second to make it a Captain Al exacta.

The winning margin was 0,75 lengths with a time of 85,18 secs recorded.

Cot Campbell ran a cracker to hold third ahead of the improved Sir Frenchie (3,55 lengths).

Champion Cape 2yo of last season Dutch Philip carried topweight but had no answers as he finished late to run a 4 length seventh.

Sean Tarry’s well-weighted filly Rockin Russian never showed and finished second last.

Tap O’ Noth was bred by Alec Foster and is a son of Captain Al (Al Mufti) out of the one-time winning Wintersweet (Western Winter). The latter produced two-time winner Strathdon (Silvano) and the filly Tonya (Dynasty) who has won three times up to 1950m for Vaughan Marshall.

Tap O’Noth has won 3 races with 2 places from 4 starts for stakes of R340 250.