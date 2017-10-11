The Day The Rains Came…

These photographs of the Royal Durban Golf Course and the Greyville track taken on Tuesday this week by Gold Circle photographer Denzil Govender from the Greyville grandstand, provide an idea of the amount of rain that fell over Durban.

The massive storm registered the highest daily rainfall figures for South Durban since records began.

The South African Weather Service said that the Merebank station at the old airport site recorded 108mm on Tuesday. The previous record was 105mm in a 24-hour period which fell on 30 October 1985.

Andrew Harrison writes on www.goldcircle.co.za that in spite of the torrential downpour experienced over Durban on Tuesday, the Greyville poly track was un-affected by the rain as coastal residents mopped up and surveyed the damage under cloudless skies.

“We could have raced today,” said track manager Kurt Grunewald. “The track has drained perfectly and areas where we sometimes experienced problems (with drainage) were dry. No, everything is fine for Sunday.” No rain is forecast for the interim.

The turf track was also flooded but the next turf meeting is only scheduled for Sunday, October 22. “Provided that we don’t get any more rain like yesterday, the track should be in great shape,” added Grunewald.