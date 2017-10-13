Herholdt Gets 21 Days

The National Horseracing Authority confirms that at an inquiry held at the Vaal Racecourse on 12 October 2017, Jockey Francois Herholdt was charged with a contravention of Rule 62.2.3.

This arose in that he failed to ride the horse PREMIER SHOW out to the end of the Race with sufficient vigour and determination, thereby prejudicing his chances of obtaining second place, in Race 1 at the Vaal Racecourse on 30 September 2017.

Jockey Herholdt pleaded guilty to the charge and was found guilty of the charge.

The Inquiry Board imposed a penalty of a suspension from riding in races for a period of 21 days.

Jockey Herholdt has the Right of Appeal against the penalty imposed