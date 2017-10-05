How Much For That Jockey?

Proceeds from this year’s event are all going towards the Cart Horse Protection Association, who work tirelessly to support and care for working equines across the Cape Flats. Pro-Dosa BOOST, Chrigor Stud’s Hugo Hattingh, Greenstreet Bloodstock, Avontuur Stud, Drakenstein Stud and Ian Robinson were quick to back their runners, with a host of additional sponsors joining the party this week including John Freeman (Brandon May), Soetendal Estate (Donovan Dillon), Mr Akbar Parker (Morne Winnaar), Brian Finch (Calvin Ngcobo) and Kathryn Ralphs (Anthony Andrews). The Coastal Jockeys Association are also contributing a sponsorship and a number of jockeys have kindly pledged donations as well.

But for those who haven’t finalised their selections, there are still a few jockeys up for grabs and sponsorships are available at R2,000 per runner or R4,000 per team. To sponsor a jockey (or a team!), please contact the Coastal Jockeys’ Association on [email protected].

Field

The new relay format has set the cat among the roosters, but while we’ve had one scratching, with Tyron Langdon gallantly stepping in to replace Grant Behr, there is a solid list of acceptors for this year’s event and 9 teams will face the starter on Saturday afternoon.

Zietsman Oosthuizen volunteered for the role of senior form analyst and having made a serious study of the forthcoming race, weighing the handicaps against Durbanville’s current firm, speed favouring surface, he shared his selections below:-

1. Aldo Domeyer & Corné Orffer

Sounds like the rabbit and tortoise team. Will start favourites but no value … Apparently Aldo’s last sprint workout didn’t stride out off fore.

2. Tyron Langdon & Brandon May

Dodgy team these 2, can upset against weaker class, rating needs to drop.

3. Richard Fourie & Bernard Fayd’herbe

My value bet, both hate losing but Bernard can weigh in a little heavy. We will see them giving 110%, but ability rating Vs weight is concern.

4. MJ Byleveld & Grant van Niekerk

First thing that went through my mind when i saw this team is …Cowboy and crook.

5. Lucian Africa & Jason Smitsdorff

Will be outclassed in this race for colts and geldings.

6. Donovan Dillon & Sihle Cele

Never seen a ginger with sprinting ability. Sihle can’t save the team.

7. Anthony Andrews & Morne Winnaar

Dark horse that can upset when in the mood, don’t leave out of quartet.

8. Robert Khathi & Akshay Balloo

Robert on his own here , Akshay a little slower than myself. Need to get pom poms for this team.

9. Calvin Ngcobo & Louis Burke

Calvin too lazy to exercise and Louis way out at the weights on wfa terms.

My prediction:-

Team 3 Team 1 Team 4