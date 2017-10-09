International Uniformity For Interference

The Executive Council of the International Federation of Horseracing Authorities (IFHA) has unanimously approved a change to its International Agreement on Breeding, Racing and Wagering (IABRW), as recommended by its International Harmonisation of Raceday Rules Committee (IHRRC), to establish a model interference rule.
“Achieving greater uniformity in raceday rules is important to the development of an international fanbase, and it has been identified as essential to the simulcasting and commingling arrangements which are increasingly significant for the revenues of the sport,” stated Louis Romanet, Chairman of the IFHA.
“The inclusion in the International Agreement of this Model Rule on deciding protests/objections represents a significant achievement in the IFHA’s quest for major racing rules to be harmonised across all member countries.”
Since its inception the IHRRC has worked towards achieving a harmonised approach across all major racing jurisdiction relating to deciding protests/objections.
The IFHA Executive Council unanimously adopted the IHRRC’s recommendation to add to the IABRW the following model rule on deciding protests/objections:
If, in the opinion of the Staging Authority’s relevant judicial body, a horse or its rider causes interference and finishes in front of the horse interfered with but irrespective of the incident(s) the sufferer would not have finished ahead of the horse causing the interference, the judge’s placings will remain unaltered.
If, in the opinion of the Staging Authority’s relevant judicial body, a horse or its rider causes interference and finishes in front of the horse interfered with and if not for the incident(s) the sufferer would have finished ahead of the horse causing the interference, the interferer will be placed immediately behind the sufferer.
Racing Authorities may, within their Rules, provide for the disqualification of a horse from a race in circumstances in which the Staging Authority’s relevant judicial body deems that the rider has ridden in a dangerous manner.
Have Your Say
Comments Policy
The Sporting Post encourages allcomers to feel free to have their say in the spirit of enlightening the topic, the participants and the originator of the thread. However, if it is deemed to be either offensive, insulting, personal, false or possibly unsubstantiated, the Sporting Post shall, on it's own assessment, alter or remove comments.
One comment on “International Uniformity For Interference”
Still wishing the horse that suffered interference would swap finishing position with the guilty party.
For example if the guilty won the race but cost a horse 3rd, then as things stand the second horse wins the race even though was beaten fair and square…why?
If the one that gets interfered with gets awarded the race then no one can complain really as there is no other adjustment to the placings than what the others ran to on merit.