Interference – Delpech Warned

The National Horseracing Authority confirms that at an Inquiry held in Durban on 26 October 2017, Jockey Anthony Delpech was charged with a contravention of Rule 62.2.7.

This resulted in that as the rider of KAHULA, he failed to prevent his mount from causing interference to INGA (W Kennedy) near the 150 metre in Race 9 at Greyville Racecourse on 15 October 2017.

Jockey Delpech pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Inquiry Board, after considering the evidence, found Jockey Delpech guilty and imposed the penalty of a warning.

Jockey Delpech has the right of appeal against the finding and the penalty imposed.