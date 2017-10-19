Is Your Champ In The Reckoning?

The latest log standings for runners eligible to make the final field for two major Cape Thoroughbred Sales ready to run sale races have been published.

These log standings are per 19 October 2017.

The R2,5 million Emperors Palace Ready To Run Cup will be run over 1400m at Turffontein on Charity Mile day, Saturday 4 November.

First entries for this race close at 11h00 on Monday 23 October and the weights will be published the same day.

Supplementary entries close at 09h00 on Monday 30 October and declarations are due by 11h00 on Tuesday 31 October.

The final field of 16 runners plus 2 reserves will be determined by a panel appointed by the Racing Operator.

See the log here

The R2,5 million Lanzerac Ready To Run Stakes will be run over 1400m at Kenilworth on Selangor Cup day, Saturday 18 November.

See the log here