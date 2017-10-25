Joey Can Coin It Today

The return to racing action of the record-breaking yearling Silver Coin at Durbanville today could be a highlight of a quality eight-race programme at the country course. This is the last meeting here for some months.

A R6 million Cape Premier Yearling Sale graduate, Silver Coin has his first run as a 3yo when he lines up at 14h55 in the third race, an MR 80 Handicap over 1200m.

The Joey Ramsden-trained son of Silvano started a short-priced favourite to win the Langerman at his second outing in June, but finished stone last after striding short and appearing to lack fitness.

He jumps from a 9 draw in a field of ten today and he could be much better than his official rating of 83. The year older Bobby Dazzler could be his chief opponent, with the more experienced 3yo Big Mistake holding his form well.

Joey Ramsden, who was close to unstoppable at Durbanville a few seasons ago, saddles another pricy yearling who looks ready to make a name for himself.

He is the R3 million Var colt Talk Of The Town, who made an excellent course-and-distance debut a fortnight ago and looks a ready-made PA banker from the 3 draw in the second race at 14h20.

The Bipot kicks off at 13h40 in the first where a daunting 14 horse field may put punters off bankering the consistent Horse Chestnut colt, Bernie. Candice Bass-Robinson and Aldo Domeyer team up from the 1 draw and after three straight seconds, it could well be Bernie’s day today.

For the record, Cape Town is overcast with some rain thankfully forecast.

