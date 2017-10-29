Kotzen – Leader Of The Pack!

Cape trainer Glen Kotzen made it three wins out of the past four runnings of the Listed Racing Association Stakes at Fairview on Friday with the Philanthropist colt Pack Leader following in the golden hoofprints of the Hattingh family-owned Light The Lights and Gold Standard.

Astute planning and programming are the hallmarks of a top trainer and while Glen follows the same route with his progressive 3yo’s year in and year out, the well chartered road works a charm in terms of bringing the youngsters on and boosting their confidence. One only has to consider the achievements of the Hattingh flagbearers Light The Lights and Gold Standard to understand that it’s a sweet and simple formula that works.

And despite a late switch from turf to poly following the overnight rain, it was no different on Friday as the Kotzen-Richard Fourie combination reeled off a hat-trick of winners in a devastating raid up the Garden Route.

Pack Leader brought some decent KZN Champions Season collateral into the feature and he started a popular 14-10 favourite to register his first stakes success.

Allowed to relax in midfield by the Chrigor Stud-sponsored Richard Fourie, Pack Leader came to grab the longtime leader Seattle Flame at the 250m marker to win going away by 2,25 lengths in a time of 95,54 secs.

He outclassed his opposition and Pack Leader is a 3yo we could still hear plenty of.

Bred by Hallmark Thoroughbreds, he is out of a champion in the Northern Guest mare First Arrival and is a half-brother to two Equus Champions. The family includes top performers Let’s Rock ‘N Roll (Muhtafal) and In The Fast Lane (Jet Master).

His sire Philanthropist (Kris S) started his stud career in North America before relocating to Drakenstein in the Western Cape.

A leading North American sire by ABC Rating and AI Index, Philanthropist is the sire of champion Pender Harbour Group 1 winner Phil’s Dream from his first crop of foals. He is also the sire of the most expensive yearling sold at public auction in Canada since 1987.

Pack Leader was first offered at the 2016 BSA National Yearling Sale where he was bought back for R600 000.

Glen Kotzen signed the chit at R700 000 six months later when he was offered on the CTS Cape Ready To Run Sale.

Pack Leader has won 2 races with 2 places from 6 starts and stakes of R169 375.