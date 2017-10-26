Kuda Sprint Offers Early Return For Buyers

Kuda Insurance has announced the continuation in their sponsorship of a prestigious juvenile race on SunMet day.

Last year’s inaugural running of the Kuda Sprint was won in a thriller by Bold Respect over Wonderwall, and the 2018 version will again provide a great spectacle down the Kenilworth 1200m straight.

Horses coming off the Cape Thoroughbred Sales’ Ready to Run sale, presented by Lanzerac Hotel and Spa, staged on the 16th and 17th November at Durbanville are eligible for a slot in the 16 runner field. With 146 Lots catalogued for the RTR Sale, buyers have an eminently fair shake at getting their babies into the Sprint on the Cape Summer’s biggest racing day.

Linking the RTR auction to the Kuda Sprint creates a positive spin-off with increased support for juvenile races in the build up to the end- of- January showdown. More sprints for two year- olds will again be built into the program, as they jostle during December and January for a berth in the final line-up.

The 2018 Kuda Sprint will have a stake of R350 000. Last year, a once –off prize of R1 million was offered, with horses coming from various sales being eligible. This time round, just the one CTS RTR acts as feeder, so buyers there have a heartening 10% chance of getting into the field with a shot at winning.

The Kuda Sprint forms part of a festive day which also features multiple Grade 1’s for older horses, including the historic SunMet now to be run, as purists prefer, at WFA. So, start scanning the CTS Ready to Run pages now – purchasing a precocious talent at Durbanville can provide inspired connections with dream exposure on the 27th January…