KZN Breeders Awards Nominees

The nominees for the KZN Breeders Awards to be held on 2 December 2017 at the Fordoun Hotel & Spa in Nottingham Road have been announced.
OUTSTANDING 2YO COLT
Single Nominee To Be Announced On Evening
OUTSTANDING 2YO FILLY
Brave Mary – Mr R Plersch
Celestina – Piemonte Stud
Daring Diva – Mr GC Kalil
OUTSTANDING 3YO COLT
Matador Man – Scott Bros
Africa Rising – Summerhill Stud
OUTSTANDING 3YO FILLY
Anna Pavlova – Summerhill Stud
Visuality – Rothson Stud
Vision To Kill – Mr MJR Mauvis
OUTSTANDING OLDER MALE – sponsored by Epol
Bezanova – Clifton Stud
Champagne Haze – Summerhill Stud
Talktothestars – Scott Bros
OUTSTANDING OLDER FEMALE – sponsored by Gold Circle
Intergalactic – Summerhill Stud
Scandal – Backworth Stud
Witchcraft – Summerhill Stud
OUTSTANDING SPRINTER MALE
Africa Rising – Summerhill Stud
Champagne Haze – Summerhill Stud
Talktothestars – Scott Bros
Matador Man – Scott Bros
OUTSTANDING SPRINTER FEMALE
Anna Pavlova – Summerhill Stud
Visuality – Rothson Stud
Scandal – Backworth Stud
OUTSTANDING MIDDLE DISTANCE MALE
Bezanova – Clifton Stud
Romany Prince – Rathmor Stud
The Elmo Effect – Summerhill Stud
OUTSTANDING MIDDLE DISTANCE FEMALE
Belle Rose – Summerhill Stud
Intergalactic – Summerhill Stud
Witchcraft – Summerhill Stud
OUTSTANDING STAYER MALE & FEMALE
Save The Rhino – Scott Bros
Patchit Up Baby – Mr AW Procter
The Elmo Effect – Summerhill Stud