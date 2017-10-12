Home » Breeding » KZN Breeders Awards Nominees

KZN Breeders Awards Nominees

Save the date - 2 December 2017

Posted on
Talktothestars – dual nominations

The nominees for the KZN Breeders Awards to be held on 2 December 2017 at the Fordoun Hotel & Spa in Nottingham Road have been announced.

OUTSTANDING 2YO COLT

Single Nominee To Be Announced On Evening

OUTSTANDING 2YO FILLY

Brave Mary – Mr R Plersch

Celestina – Piemonte Stud

Daring Diva – Mr GC Kalil

OUTSTANDING 3YO COLT

Matador Man – Scott Bros

Africa Rising – Summerhill Stud

OUTSTANDING 3YO FILLY

Anna Pavlova – Summerhill Stud

Visuality – Rothson Stud

Vision To Kill – Mr MJR Mauvis

OUTSTANDING OLDER MALE – sponsored by Epol

Bezanova – Clifton Stud

Champagne Haze – Summerhill Stud

Talktothestars – Scott Bros

OUTSTANDING OLDER FEMALE – sponsored by Gold Circle

Intergalactic – Summerhill Stud

Scandal – Backworth Stud

Witchcraft – Summerhill Stud

OUTSTANDING SPRINTER MALE

Africa Rising – Summerhill Stud

Champagne Haze – Summerhill Stud

Talktothestars – Scott Bros

Matador Man – Scott Bros

OUTSTANDING SPRINTER FEMALE

Anna Pavlova – Summerhill Stud

Visuality – Rothson Stud

Scandal – Backworth Stud

OUTSTANDING MIDDLE DISTANCE MALE

Bezanova – Clifton Stud

Romany Prince – Rathmor Stud

The Elmo Effect – Summerhill Stud

OUTSTANDING MIDDLE DISTANCE FEMALE

Belle Rose – Summerhill Stud

Intergalactic – Summerhill Stud

Witchcraft – Summerhill Stud

OUTSTANDING STAYER MALE & FEMALE

Save The Rhino – Scott Bros

Patchit Up Baby – Mr AW Procter

The Elmo Effect – Summerhill Stud

Previous
Next

Leave a Comment

You Might Also Like