Big Money And Bright Futures

The R2,5 million Lanzerac Ready To Run Stakes will be run over 1400m at Kenilworth on Selangor Cup day, Saturday 18 November and with a few of the top contenders in action this Saturday at Turffontein, there could be chances to a few down the rankings.

An eyecatcher at number 8 is last Friday’s Listed Racing Association Stakes winner, Pack Leader. The son of Philanthropist is a progressive sort and Glen Kotzen could have his eye on the big prize here.

Entries for the race close at 11h00 on Monday, 6 November, on which day the weights will be published.

Supplementary entries close at 11h00 on Wednesday, 8 November

Declarations close at 11h00 on Thursday, 9 November.

The final field is at the discretion of a panel appointed by Kenilworth Racing.