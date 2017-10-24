Home » Racing & Sport » New Sponsor For ‘PE July’

New Sponsor For ‘PE July’

Final field announced - Nebula back to defend title

Despite a downgrade in status, the ‘PE July’ has attracted a bumper mix of home and away campaigners as it usually does and with Brett Crawford back to defend his title with 2016 winner Nebula, and SA champion trainer Sean Tarry in the mix with 2015 victor Stonehenge, a hotly contested race looks guaranteed.

Nebula wins the Gr3 Algoa Cup in 2016

The visitors have long held the upper hand in the R350 000 Algoa Cup and under a new branding, the coming weekend PE double-header looks to attract plenty of month-end betting turnover.

The marketing and hype around the weekend has been particularly subdued this year and the arrival of Sunshine Sweepstake as a sponsor is welcome – and it will be interesting to find out who and what they are.

The top-class Nebula, a one-time Durban July prospect, has only raced five times in the interim twelve months and while he picked up a win on the Greyville poly, he had modest luck in his KZN feature plans last term. He has drawn at 17 in the field of 18.

R350 000 SUNSHINE SWEEPSTAKE ALGOA CUP (Listed)

1 11 Alghadeer 60 103 A L Mxothwa Grant Paddock
2 17 Nebula 59 101 T A B Fayd’Herbe Brett Crawford
3 12 True Master 58.5 100 A C Zackey Justin Snaith
4 1 Stormy Eclipse 57 97 T A X Ndlovu Tara Laing
5 2 Master’s Eye 55.5 94 A G van Niekerk Justin Snaith
6 10 Kingston Mines (GB) 55 93 TCA G Cheyne Alan Greeff
7 14 Master ‘n Commander 55 93 T A C Murray Tara Laing
8 4 Platinum Prince 54.5 94 BA R Fourie Justin Snaith
9 18 Laws Of Succession 54.5 92 A *L Hewitson Yvette Bremner
10 13 Stonehenge 54.5 92 T A S Khumalo Sean Tarry
11 3 Eternal Jet 54 91 A M Thackeray Yvette Bremner
12 7 Road To Indy 54 91 TBA C Maujean Tara Laing
13 16 Scent 53.5 90 T A T Gould Alan Greeff
14 9 Gimme The Stars 52 89 A R Munger Yvette Bremner
15 15 Loadshedder 52 84 BA K de Melo Andre Nel
16 5 Story Of My Life 52 84 T A J P v’d Merwe Gavin Smith
17 6 Ollivander 52 83 A M Byleveld Candice Bass-Robinson
18 8 One Away 52 70 BA J Penny Corne Spies
Same Trainer – Not Coupled on Tote
(3,5,8) (4,7,12) (6,13) (9,11,14)
