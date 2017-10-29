Nebula Grabs Algoa Double

Top Cape heavyweight jockey Bernard Fayd’herbe demonstrated his versatility in the saddle with a superb weekend feature double capped by a deserved Algoa Cup double by Brett Crawford’s gutsy Silvano gelding, Nebula at Fairview on Sunday.

After his catch-me-if-you-can performance on Snowdance in the Western Cape Fillies Championship at Kenilworth just 24 hours earlier, the 36 year old Durban-born rider showed his fine judgement – coincidentally from a carded 17 draw again – on the talented Nebula. The winning ride had trainer Brett Crawford waxing lyrical and crediting his rider for some perfect placement.

After his victory under just 52kgs in 2016 from a favourable gate when the race known as the ‘PE July’ was still rated a Gr3, the win here was a highly meritorious effort by the lightly raced 5yo, who was whispered as a likely Durban July prospect last season.

With Road To Indy withdrawn at the start after injuring himself, the field was reduced to 17 runners, with Snaith’s Platinum Prince going off favourite in a bid to register his fifth win on the trot.

Fayd’herbe had found the near-rail postion on Nebula after just 200m as the 2015 winner Stonehenge took up his customary forward role ahead of Master ‘N Commander and True Master.

Turning for home, Nebula still had more than half the field in front of him as Stonehenge came back to his field with Master’s Eye looming dangerously.

Angled to midfield, Nebula came forward under the hands and out of the traffic jam on his inside as he hit the front full of running.

With the well-supported Ollivander (getting 7kgs from the winner) arriving too late, Nebula was going too well and romped home to win by 2,25 lengths in a time of 121,30 secs – he clocked 123,23 secs under 7kgs more in 2016.

The one-time winner Ollivander made it a Silvano 1-2 by finishing smartly for second, just ahead of the hard-luck horse of the race, Stormy Eclipse. The Tara Laing grey was climbing all over them at the 400m, and battled to get a run. He looks set to win soon.

Master’s Eye stayed on best of the Snaith trio to run fourth. His more fancied stablemate Platinum Prince finished seventh and just over 4 lengths off the winner.

Fayd’herbe gave his mount all the credit, saying that ‘everything worked out well once we got on to the rail’.

Trainer Brett Crawford, who only saddled the one runner on the day, said that Nebula had enjoyed a good prep and that ‘he likes to run fresh’.

“I haven’t seen a horse as well placed as Bernard (Fayd’herbe) did today!” he said, thanking his owners and the rest of the BCR team.

Purchased by Tony Millard for R3,75 million at the 2014 Emperors Palace National Yearling Sale, the full-brother to 2013 Met winner Martial Eagle was bred by Wilgerbosdrift Stud and is by champion sire Silvano (Lomitas) out of the five-time winner, Seeking The Wind (Jallad).

The handsome Nebula races in the red and black of Hong Kong-based owner Edmund Siu and took his stakes earnings to R671 675, with 5 wins and 6 places from his 18 starts.