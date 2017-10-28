Mr O’Neill In The Pink!

The red-hot combination of SA champion jockey Anthony Delpech and trainer Dean Kannemeyer maintained their good form when the Mambo In Seattle gelding Mr O’Neill benefitted from a beautifully-judged ride to win the R150 000 Listed Michaelmas Handicap at Greyville on Friday evening.

On an evening better suited to ducks, Greyville celebrated its popular annual PinkDrive fundraiser with the often maligned polytrack again saving the night.

A field of eight lined up in the feature event with all the attention focussed on the Mike de Kock visitor Kilrain, who was expected to confirm his recent form surge and book his Sansui Summer Cup ticket with a forward showing.

But the smart son of Dynasty was never going well at his first run on the poly, which he patently didn’t enjoy, and it was left to the astute Anthony Delpech to grab a race-winning initiative at the top of the home straight and power to a well-deserved victory, to maintain his perfect record as a 4yo.

Mr O’Neill stayed on powerfully to withstand the late challenge of Chicago Beat to win readily in a time of 115,46 secs.

The pacesetting and very game Techno Captain stayed on well for third place.

The favourite Kilrain who finished fourth was reported coughing post-race.

Bred by Moutonshoek, Mr O’Neill is a son of Mambo In Seattle (Kingmambo) out of the two-time winner Farah (Al Mufti), a half sister to stakes placed winner of eight, Acuppa.

A R120 000 BSA National 2yo Sale graduate, Mr O’Neill was knocked down to Jehan Malherbe of Form Bloodstock and Dean Kannemeyer for R120 000

The 4yo was scoring a deserved first stakes success and took his tally to 6 wins with 6 places from 16 starts for stakes of R443 100. He looks to have plenty more to come for his large group of thrilled owners.