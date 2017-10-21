Strathdon Ups His Game

In the style so typical of his sire, the 4yo Silvano gelding Strathdon continues to up his game and made short work of his rivals to register a hat-trick of wins and his first stakes success with a no-nonsense victory in the R150 000 Listed Woolavington Handicap at Durbanville on Saturday.

Backed to favourite after the scratching of his stablemate Francia in a seven horse field, the fast improving Strathdon tracked Settlers Trophy winner Red Peril and the rested Speed Of Africa all the way around, before being unleashed at the 350m marker to give

The Chrigor Stud-sponsored Richard Fourie had time to glance behind at the opposition as Strathdon drew away to win by 2,25 length in a time of 152,87 secs.

The winner looks a decent stayer in the making, as does the runner-up Speed Of Africa, who was returning from a rest of six months and bidding to give Dean Kannemeyer his eighth Wooolavington success.

Only fitness caught the son of Ideal World out and he should improve with the benefit of the outing.

Benjan plodded into third with the in-under-sufferance Mangrove in fourth.

Settlers Trophy winner Red Peril did not have things his own way today and faded out to fifth.

Bred by Alec Foster, Strathdon is a son of champion sire Silvano (Lomitas) out of the one-time winner Wintersweet (Western Winter).

He has won 5 races with 3 places from 12 starts for stakes of R352 950.

Justin Snaith enjoyed a good day with three winners – two ridden by Fourie and one by the in-form Grant van Niekerk.