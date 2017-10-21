Red Peril – Same Again Today?

Originally scheduled for Kenilworth, the R150 000 Listed Woolavington Handicap will be run at Durbanville today and the relocation throws this tricky staying handicap even wider open than it looked at first.

We enjoyed something of a trial run last month with the running of the Listed Settlers Trophy over the same course and distance.

Milnerton trainer Bill Prestage and jockey Wesley Marwing rattled cages on that occasion with an end-to-end tactical masterstroke courtesy of the strong-galloping Western Winter gelding Red Peril. The 7yo is back for more and the track switch must have been music to his connection’s ears. But he has been lumped with an 8 point penalty and despite his runaway success, there will be more awareness and plans amongst his opponents to counter the move.

Dean Kannemeyer’s has the best record in this race and his lightly raced Speed Of Africa has his first run as a 4yo and returns from a 26 week break. The son of Ideal World followed up on his eyecatching maiden win with a Scottsville handicap success over 2400m. It is difficult to guage his fitness levels and it is unusual to see this yard throw them into the deep end first time back after a break. He is highly regarded and his class could carry him through.

The Judpot 6yo Three Balloons has not won a race since January 2016 and while he stays well, he lacks heart when it counts. He finished fourth behind Ovidio in this race last year but had a blank KZN campaign and his first two runs this season have not ignited any anticipation of fireworks in the pipeline. His first run over 1400m was a pipe-opener but he failed to improve when expected to in the Settlers Trophy, when dropping out to 12 lengths off Red Peril.

A winner over 2500m and the first of the Justin Snaith trio, the Silvano mare Northern Ballet stays well and has run on well at both her starts this season. She has mixed it with the boys over ground and beaten them so won’t go down without a fight.

Greg Ennion’s Mangrove is a winner over 2700m and the son of Ideal World will have no stamina doubts at all. He was outclassed in the Winter Derby last term and plodded late when third behind Gimme One Night at this track over 2000m last time out. He will be more comfortable over the extra 400m here and must go into quartet calculations, despite being in under sufferance.

The 4yo Silvano gelding Strathdon is improving quickly into his 4yo term and from a 1 draw with a handy weight looks a horse for the inclusion list. Richard Fourie rides for the Fosters and the big question will be his stamina. Out of a mare who won once over 1000m, Strathdon ran a six length fourth to Dorset Noble in the East Cape Derby at his only start over 2400m – a run that told us little.

Benjan ran third and beaten just over 5 lengths in the Settlers Trophy. The son of Fort Wood had no extra to come in the final stages but gets another chance off a handy galloping weight of 52kgs. It is unlikely that he will be allowed to dictate the pace – possibly his best chance of winning this.

A small field but many will be going with the field in the Pick 6. We are leaning towards the handily weighted Speed Of Africa to hold off Strathdon, with Red Peril and Mangrove in the back-end of quartets. But it’s a race where tactics and pace will play a major role in the outcome.