Shrewd Snaith Buy Wins Again

An astute buy by Snaith Racing off the BSA August Kenilworth Sale impressed at Durbanville on Wednesday when winning his second consecutive race on the trot.

The 4yo Dynasty gelding Made To Conquer was bred by Mike De Broglio, who also raced him previously. He ran 1 place from two starts before going on the sale.

A prep run over 1400m after a five month break has been followed by two decent wins over more ground and this well-related fellow looks nicely bought at R180 000 second hand.

He is out of the former Gr2 SA Oaks winner Festive Occasion, a daughter of Casey Tibbs who produced the smart Silvano filly, Do You Remember, a daughter of Silvano who was exported to Australia some years ago.

Also bred and raced by De Broglio, Do You Remember was one of three nominees for an Equus Award as Champion 3YO Filly in 2013. She won or placed in 10 of her 13 local starts, with her career highlight her win in the Gr1 Woolavington 2000. To her credit, and a show of her ability, Do You Remember also finished third to Heavy Metal in the 2013 Gr1 Vodacom Durban July, and was also placed in all three legs of the Triple Tiara.

The rest of the meeting was uneventful with Morne Winnaar riding a double on the day – both aggressive front-running rides. The first was for proud Dad of a third daughter Ruby this week, Joey Ramsden. Fours A Crowd ran a cracker from a wide draw.

Winnaar’s second win was aboard the overdue Western Storm for Glen Puller. The latter is enjoying a nice run of form.

Jockey MJ Byleveld made amends on the exciting Gr1 winner The Secret Is Out in the second,after a lapse of concentration saw him beaten in the first on the fancied Red Heat, by his longshot stablemate, Night In Winter.