Magical’s The Word

Hindsight is an exact science and trainers know best, but we have to wonder why the connections of the smashing What A Winter filly Magical Wonderland did not take their chances in the Gr3 Diana Stakes at Durbanville on Saturday?

Magical Wonderland swooped late (after being baulked 400m out) to maintain her unbeaten record with an impressive victory, on her seasonal debut – defying top-weight of 61kgs to land a Progress Plate over 1200m.

In the process, the Candice Bass-Robinson trained 3yo defeated some really highly regarded fillies in the process, including Gr3 The Debutante winner Princess Peach, Listed Irridescence Stakes winner Rose In Bloom, and highly rated fillies Angel’s Trumpet and Oh Susanna.

Last season’s Cape Racing’s Champion 2yo Filly, the Maine Chance Farms bred Magical Wonderland has now won all four of her outings, including last season’s Kenilworth Fillies Nursery and Perfect Promise Sprint.

She was a R450 000 purchase from the 2016 Cape Premier Yearling Sale.

This smasher is one of three stakes winners to have emerged from What A Winter’s first crop, with others including Gr3 Cape Nursery winner and Cape Classic hope Dutch Philip.

She is one for the black book!