Moutonshoek Sire’s Gr2 Strike

Field Of Courage, a son of dual champion and Moutonshoek sire Marchfield, scored a 40-1 shock when downing some top-class sprinters in Sunday’s Gr2 Nearctic Stakes at Woodbine.

On one of Canada’s biggest race days of the year, the gallant Field Of Courage made it win six when relishing the soft underfoot conditions to lift the spoils in the 1200m contest.

It was a first graded win for Field Of Courage, who had previously finished third, behind Breaking Lucky and subsequent dual Gr1 winner Shaman Ghost, in the classic Prince Of Wales Stakes back in 2015. The gelding has now won six of 17 outings and Sunday’s win pushed his earnings to over $400 000.

Among the notable scalps claimed by Field Of Courage in Sunday’s Gr2 feature were British Gr3 winner and Gr1 King’s Stand Stakes second Cotai Glory, favourite White Flag and recent Gr3 Bold Venture Stakes winner Ikerrin Road.

Field Of Courage’s sire Marchfield was an outstanding performer in Canada, and was Champion Older Male in that country in both 2008 and 2009.