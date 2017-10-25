Home » Racing & Sport » New Predator Defends Title

New Predator Defends Title

Mixed bunch line up for Charity feature

Updated on
The 2016 Charity Mile thriller – New Predator wins well

Gavin Lerena and trainer Johan Janse van Vuuren return to defend their 2016 R1 million Gr2 Charity Mile crown with the Australian-bred New Predator at Turffontein on Saturday 4 November.

The unique charity orientated raceday offers a bumper programme of top-class racing action and the feature has attracted a mixed bunch, that includes Argentinian-bred Gr1 winning import Hat Puntanoo and the PE raider and Grand Heritage runner-up, Classify.

R1 million Gr2 CHARITY MILE 

1 9 Hat Puntano (ARG) 61 113 A G van Niekerk M G Azzie/A A Azzie
2 4 New Predator (AUS) 61 113 BA G Lerena J A Janse van Vuuren
3 7 French Navy 58.5 108 T A …………… Sean Tarry
4 18 Mac De Lago (AUS) 56.5 104 A K Zechner Weiho Marwing
5 15 Bella Sonata 56 103 T A K de Melo Gavin van Zyl
6 16 Finchatton 55 101 TBA C Murray Sean Tarry
7 19 Hermoso Mundo 54.5 100 A W Marwing Weiho Marwing
8 10 Tahini 54.5 100 A …………… Sean Tarry
9 12 Irish Pride 53.5 98 A …………… J A Janse van Vuuren
10 17 Tilbury Fort 53 97 T A …………… Sean Tarry
11 1 Bezanova 52.5 96 BA J P v’d Merwe Alec Laird
12 8 Classify 52 95 A F Herholdt Dorrie Sham
13 14 Go Direct 52 95 A C Maujean Geoff Woodruff
14 11 Forest Fox 52 94 A R Munger Paul Peter
15 6 Top Shot 52 91 TBA M V’Rensburg Gary Alexander
16 13 Kilrain 52 89 A …………… Mike de Kock
17 2 Social Order 52 86 A Reserve 1 Sean Tarry
18 3 Count Tassilo 52 90 T A Reserve 2 Sean Tarry
19 5 Al Fahad (AUS) 52 89 A Reserve 3 Mike de Kock
Same Trainer – Not Coupled on Tote
(2,9) (3,6,8,10,17,18) (4,7) (16,19)
