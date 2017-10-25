New Predator Defends Title

Gavin Lerena and trainer Johan Janse van Vuuren return to defend their 2016 R1 million Gr2 Charity Mile crown with the Australian-bred New Predator at Turffontein on Saturday 4 November.
The unique charity orientated raceday offers a bumper programme of top-class racing action and the feature has attracted a mixed bunch, that includes Argentinian-bred Gr1 winning import Hat Puntanoo and the PE raider and Grand Heritage runner-up, Classify.
R1 million Gr2 CHARITY MILE
|1
|9
|Hat Puntano (ARG)
|61
|113
|A
|G van Niekerk
|M G Azzie/A A Azzie
|2
|4
|New Predator (AUS)
|61
|113
|BA
|G Lerena
|J A Janse van Vuuren
|3
|7
|French Navy
|58.5
|108
|T A
|……………
|Sean Tarry
|4
|18
|Mac De Lago (AUS)
|56.5
|104
|A
|K Zechner
|Weiho Marwing
|5
|15
|Bella Sonata
|56
|103
|T A
|K de Melo
|Gavin van Zyl
|6
|16
|Finchatton
|55
|101
|TBA
|C Murray
|Sean Tarry
|7
|19
|Hermoso Mundo
|54.5
|100
|A
|W Marwing
|Weiho Marwing
|8
|10
|Tahini
|54.5
|100
|A
|……………
|Sean Tarry
|9
|12
|Irish Pride
|53.5
|98
|A
|……………
|J A Janse van Vuuren
|10
|17
|Tilbury Fort
|53
|97
|T A
|……………
|Sean Tarry
|11
|1
|Bezanova
|52.5
|96
|BA
|J P v’d Merwe
|Alec Laird
|12
|8
|Classify
|52
|95
|A
|F Herholdt
|Dorrie Sham
|13
|14
|Go Direct
|52
|95
|A
|C Maujean
|Geoff Woodruff
|14
|11
|Forest Fox
|52
|94
|A
|R Munger
|Paul Peter
|15
|6
|Top Shot
|52
|91
|TBA
|M V’Rensburg
|Gary Alexander
|16
|13
|Kilrain
|52
|89
|A
|……………
|Mike de Kock
|17
|2
|Social Order
|52
|86
|A
|Reserve 1
|Sean Tarry
|18
|3
|Count Tassilo
|52
|90
|T A
|Reserve 2
|Sean Tarry
|19
|5
|Al Fahad (AUS)
|52
|89
|A
|Reserve 3
|Mike de Kock
|Same Trainer – Not Coupled on Tote
|(2,9) (3,6,8,10,17,18) (4,7) (16,19)
Poor Poor Poor Field, New Predator will cruise to victory, probably at short odds …