Interference – Cheyne Suspended

The National Horseracing Authority confirms that at an Inquiry held in Port Elizabeth on 27 October 2017, Jockey Greg Cheyne was charged with a contravention of Rule 62.2.7.

This arose in that as the rider of LORD WINDERMERE, he failed to ensure that he did not cause interference to ORIENTAL TIGER approaching the 150m in Race 6 at Fairview Racecourse on 16 October 2017.

Jockey Cheyne pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Inquiry Board found Jockey Cheyne guilty of the charge and imposed a penalty of a suspension from riding in races for a period of 7 days.

Jockey Cheyne has the Right of Appeal against the finding and the penalty imposed.