O’Brien Equals Frankel Record

Hydrangea , a full-sister to Moutonshoek’s exciting new sire The United States, won the British Champion Fillies and Mares Stakes at Ascot on Saturday to see Aidan O’Brien equal American trainer Bobby Frankel’s Group 1 record of 25 set in 2003.

The bay filly by Galileo, tackling the 2400-metre distance for the first time, was an impressive winner under Ryan Moore, giving the Irish trainer his 25th Group 1 success of the season

O’Brien missed out on equalling the record earlier in the day when Johannes Vermeer was caught up in traffic before eventually finishing third behind Boom Time in the Caulfield Cup in Melbourne.

The 48 year old Irishman began the British Champions Day meeting by taking the Gr2 Long Distance Cup with Order Of St George. He sent out Caravaggio to finish third in the Gr1 Sprint in the next race before Hydrangea’s victory.

He really could not have equalled the great American trainer Bobby Frankel’s record of 25 Flat Group/Grade 1 winners in a calendar year in more fitting fashion than with Hydrangea’s two-length demolition of the Fillies and Mares.

Aidan O’Brien will now look to break the world record next weekend and will target Doncaster and Saint-Cloud . He is likely to throw plenty of ammunition at the three Group One races in Europe next weekend in an attempt to claim the world record for most top-level victories in a year outright.

The late Bobby Frankel was one of the most successful American trainers of the last 40 years, whose horses included the champions Bertrando, Ghostzapper and Empire Maker, the winner of the 2003 Belmont Stakes. He passed away in 2009.