The Big ‘O’ Is Back!

Avontuur’s international stakes winner producing sire Oratorio has shown an encouraging recovery from a bout of laminitis diagnosed last month, and commenced covering mares on Monday.

A thrilled Avontuur GM Pippa Mickleburgh told the Sporting Post on Wednesday that ‘O’, as the triple Gr1 winning son of Danehill is affectionately known, was ‘back on the job’ and looking, and obviously feeling, a lot better.

“The shock of his illness is now behind us and we are all pleased that the big guy is on the road to recovery – although he is confined to his box when not working and on a restricted diet. He is also under Veterinary and Farrier care,” said the relieved stud manager.

Pippa confirmed that mares belonging to shareholders would be covered, and then only at the rate of one a day.

“We are not putting him under any pressure. He covered Minelli, Val De Ra’s Mom yesterday, and is due to visit A Daughter’s Legacy, dam of classic contender Ancestry, tomorrow. We are thrilled as we were prepared to write this season off initially. We are just so thankful for the chance to get through some mares,” she added.

Pippa said that Oratorio had shown the indomitable fighting spirit and heart of the top-class racehorse and sire that he is, in recovering from an illness that can prove fatal. He had also received world-class medical attention. She said that she was thankful for the support provided by their professionals.

“Our Vet Martin Denkhaus, with the support of Baker McVeigh, and farrier Robbie Miller have been wonderful. Their care and attention made all the difference to get O back on the road to recovery so quickly.”

She said that the Avontuur team had been inundated by well-wishes from across the local and international racing and breeding community.

“What a great honour it is! One doesn’t always realise how many people follow these top horse’s progress,” she said proudly.

Oratorio’s first South African crop are now 3yo’s and include stakes performers Ancestry, Sacred Oration, Sequined, Mrs O and Misterioso.