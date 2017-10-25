Patience The Key

Quick Double

Greyville 15th October: Three of the nine races on the poly track on Sunday afternoon were MR62 Handicaps over 1200m and the fastest of these was the first division won by the 6yo BURRA BOY. Nibbled at on course into 8/1, the Tiger Dance gelding was always in touch with the leaders. He was ridden to lead going through the 300m and went on to score with authority by three and a quarter.

The two 1000m races on the card were both maiden plates and quickest home here, albeit by just 1/100th of a second, was PARADE’S END when winning the girl’s division. Sent off a strong favourite at even money, Andre Nel’s charge was soon at the head of affairs. She ran on strongly over the final 400m and won going away by two and a half.

Two 2000m races brought the meeting to a close and by far the quicker of these was the MR76 Handicap won by the improving KAHULA. Completing a quick double here, Sean Tarry’s charge sat in the rear for most of the journey. Just nine had gone to post though and in a very tightly bunched field she was always poised to strike. She made her move going through the 300m and with the rest well beaten she got the better of the easy to back SHIRLEY VALENTINE (also came from the rear) by a half.

Titbits

Positioned at the back turning for home, NORTHERN STORM ran on best of all when getting up late to win the MR62 Handicap over 1200m.

After losing two lengths at the start, ROSE HILL caught the eye running on strongly late when third in the maiden plate for the girls over 1000m.

Taking Advantage

Fairview 16th October: The best bet for many on Monday’s poly track card was STAR BURST GALAXY in the conditions plate over 1400m, and the daughter of Var didn’t let down her supporters. Thrown in at the weights, Tara Laing’s charge raced prominent throughout. She was ridden to lead as they approached the 300m marker and went on to score as the ratings had suggested, very cosily.

A MR85 Handicap topped the bill and in what proved to be the faster of the two 1200m races, the sparingly raced 6yo CAPTAINOFMYHEART registered his third career victory. Positioned in midfield entering the straight, Justin Snaith’s charge ran on best of all over the final 400m and after striking the front 150m out, won going away by two.

They also ran two races over 1300m and quickest home here was SILVER BLADE in the not so lucky last, a MR64 Handicap. Nibbled at on course into 10/1 from 14’s, the 3yo son of Jay Peg was soon positioned close to the speed. He put his head in front going through the 300m and kept on strongly late to beat the fast finishing IMPRESSIONIST (came from the backend of midfield) by a neck.

Titbits

Second last turning for home, BUNCH OF THYME was running on strongly at the finish when fourth in the MR68 Handicap over 1200m.

MISCHIEVOUS was baulked, and had to switch right out for a run when fourth beaten a length and a half in the maiden plate over 1300m.

Midas Touch

Vaal 17th October: They raced on the inside track on Tuesday where the only distance to stage more than one race was 1000m. A pinnacle stakes was the fastest of these and in what proved to be a real thriller, the 7/2 favourite EXQUISITE TOUCH landed the spoils. Now a winner of five from eight, Sean Tarry’s charge raced fifth of the eight early on. She ran on best of all over the final 400m and got up in the very last stride to deny the improving THE THINKER.

At the other end of the scale the biggest winning margin was the 2,4 lengths recorded by the lightly raced TAKINGTHEPEACE in the MR68 Handicap over 1000m. Now a winner of two from three, Mike De Kock’s charge was always handy here. She ran on strongly at the business end of the race and won going away after striking the front just 50m or so from home.

Lightly raced VISIGOTH was all the rage to win the maiden plate over 1700m and the son of Visionaire didn’t let down his supporters. In touch throughout in what quickly became a strung out field, Vishigoth ran on best of all over the final 400m and only having to be pushed out won going away by a length and a half.

Titbits

Positioned in the rear after being slow into stride, STUNNED was fairly flying at the finish when a length and a quarter third in the Middle Stakes over 2400m.

A Winter To Remember

Durbanville 18th October: 50%of the races at the country course on Wednesday were run over 1600m and first past the post in the fastest of these was ROCKET COUNTDOWN when winning the MR81 Handicap Easy to back at 6/1 on the off, the recent maiden winner was always handy. He ran on strongly when the race developed into a sprint early in the straight and in what proved to be a real thriller he got the verdict by a neck over the more fancied COMMANDER BOND.

Three of the four remaining races were staged over 1200m and stopping the clock in the fastest time here was GADGET MAN in the MR64 Handicap. Another to race close to the speed, Dean Kannemeyer’s charge put his head in front 150m out and kept on strongly late to beat the staying on pacemaker TROJAN QUEST by a half.

A MR70 Handicap over 2000m made up the eight race program and here we saw a smart performance from the 3yo WOODSTOCK FAIRY. Confidently ridden by Grant Van Niekerk, the lightly weighted daughter of Var raced in the rear early on. Once in the home straight though she ran on best of all and under a well-judged ride won going away by a length and a quarter.

Titbits

The 25/1 shot BLACK BELT ran on well from midfield when getting off the mark in the maiden plate over 1600m.

Now a winner of all four career starts, LAST WINTER won the MR98 Handicap over 1600m going away with plenty in hand.

Workrider’s Day

Vaal 19th October: Racing returned to the inside track on Thursday where the faster of the two maiden plates over 1000m that opened up proceedings was the boy’s division won by the newcomer MAWSOOF. Initially priced up as a joint favourite at 18/10 (sent off 5/2 second favourite), Mike De Kock’s charge was soon positioned close to the speed. He was ridden to lead shortly after passing the 300m marker and cruised clear in the closing stages of the race to score by four and three quarters.

The boys were also the quicker home in the two maiden plates over 1400m. Here the lightly raced RAGING FLAME opened his account. Prominent throughout the son of Judpot kept on strongly at the business end of the race and comfortably accounted for the perennial maiden SOLDAT by a length and a quarter.

The boys continued their domination in the two maiden events over 1800m where one of the rank outsiders of the party ASHOKA caused a major upset. In a time 1,67 seconds faster than that of the girls, the 66/1 shot raced in the rear of what was a very strung out field. He ran on strongly when the runaway leader went in search of gas 200m out and got up very late to deny the always handy HINT OF GOLD.

Titbits

Two and a half lengths clear of the remainder, only a neck separated the newcomers RAJASTANI QUEEN and SCHIPPERS when 1st & 2nd respectively in the maiden plate for the girls over 1000m.

Top speedratings for this weekend include:-

Fairview (fri)

Race 1: (4) Storyfields 16

Race 2: (1) Off Broadway 17

Race 3: (3) Lady Bok 7

Race 4: (9) Shady World 60

Race 5: (10) Captain Marooned 66 (EW)

Race 6: (2) Villa Del Largo 82

Race 7: (2) Sacred Oration 45

Race 8: (9) Grandissimo 61

Greyville (fri)

Race 1: (1) World Dreamer 25 (NAP*)

Race 2: (2) Delectable Desire 7

Race 3: (3) Roy’s Barbel 19

Race 4: (1) Matthew Lips 25

Race 5: (12) Lavender Bank 34

Race 6: (12) Time Travel 40

Race 7: (6) Lonely Arethebrave 57

Race 8: (6) Warfarer 84

Race 9: (1) Neala 65 (EW)

Turffontein (sat)

Race 1: (3) Rolled Silver 12

Race 2: (5) Sabina’s Dynasty 55

Race 3: (9) Harlan County 17

Race 4: (8) Spice Queen 33

Race 5: (8) Chartwell 32

Race 6: (8) Rebel Baron 47

Race 7: (1) Ponchielli 39 (EW)

Race 8: (3) Goodness Me 29

Race 9: (12) Miesque’s Rumba 43

Kenilworth (sat)

Race 1: (1) Secet Name 3

Race 2: (1) Royal Frost 8

Race 3: (1) Table Bay 90

Race 4: (7) Gin For Genius 28

Race 5: (4) Fire Walker 50

Race 6: (13) Rockin Russian 78

Race 7: (3) Magical Wonderland 6

Race 8: (15) King Of Aces 46

Fairview (sun)

Race 1: (7) Storyfields 19

Race 2: (8) Saltoro Ridge 18 (NAP*)

Race 3: (1) Daring Miss 18

Race 4: (7) Our Destiny 84

Race 5: (3) Seven Wood 44

Race 6: (7) Woljayrine 54 (nb)

Race 7: (5) Master’s Eye 92

Race 8: (16) Impressionist 44

Race 9: (17) Await The Day 44

Top rated winners last week included

Ostinato won 9/2

Gitango Tonight won 4/1

Exquisite Touch won 7/2

Kahula won 32/10

Rustar Dhow won 3/1

Coral Queen won 18/10

Star Burst Galaxy won 12/10

Tiffindell won 1/1

Notebook:-

Exquisite Touch (S Tarry, Gauteng)

Last Winter (D Kannemeyer, W-Cape)

Takingthepeace (M De Kock, Gauteng)

FASTEST TIMES

The number of races run over each distance is shown in brackets

*Denotes – Times taken by Clockwatcher

Greyville (poly) 15th October

Going Standard

Course Variant: 0,58s slow

1000m (2) Parade’s End 58,70

1200m (3) Burra Boy 70,34

1400m (1) Dance On Air 82,34

1800m (1) Roy’s Pony 110,48

2000m (2) Kahula 123,13

Fairview (poly) 16th October

Going Standard

Course Variant: 0,28s slow

1200m (2) Captainofmyheart 69,26

1300m (2) Silver Blade 75,27

1400m (1) Star Burst Galaxy 82,04

1900m (2) Oasis Queen 116,84

2200m (1) Admiral’s Sword 138,51

Vaal (inside) 17th October

Penetrometer 22 – Going Good

Course Variant: 0,38s fast

1000m (3) Exquisite Touch 55,93

1200m (1) The Tin Man 70,51

1400m (1) Surcharge 82,03

1700m (1) Visigoth 104,80

1800m (1) Martha’s Vineyard 111,14

2400m (1) Jet Fever 151,26

Durbanville 18th October

Penetrometer 22 – Going Good

Course Variant: 0,58s slow

1200m (3) Gadget Man 73,72

1600m (4) Rocket Countdown 97,55

2000m (1) Woodstock Fairy 124,05

Vaal (inside) 19th October

Penetrometer 22 – Going Good

Course Variant: 1,2s slow

1000m (2) Mawsoof 58,39

1200m (1) No Mans Land 71,67

1400m (2) Raging Flame 84,51

1800m (2) Just A Jet 154,70

2400m (1) Ashoka 112,33