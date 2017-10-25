Home » Racing & Sport » Greyville Goes Pink

Greyville Goes Pink

Our unique ‘pink edition’ this weekend endorses our support of the Pink Drive

Our unique ‘pink edition’ this weekend endorses our support of the Pink Drive initiative as Greyville Racecourse is coated in a tidal wave of pink this Friday evening.

Hollywoodbets have sponsored the ninth race on the evening, the Hollywoodbets FM 86 Handicap, in support of  South Africa´s best-loved Breast Cancer Community Carer.

PinkDrive powers South Africa´s first and only mobile  Mammography and  Educational Units, driving home the fact that ‘Early Detection Saves Lives’.

 

The vision is to provide a free women’s health service to the medically uninsured in South Africa and to advocate for change in the cancer space – even if only through one truck and in one province at a time.

PinkDrive currently runs three ‘Pink’ mobile breast check units, as well as six  educational cars. All  units travel to semi-urban and urban areas around South Africa with the aim of enabling numerous  disadvantaged communities access to diagnostic mammography screening, education, physical examinations and how to do breast self-examination.

If you are interested in volunteering a donation, or even your time, please visit www.pinkdrive.co.za

Listed to Graeme Hawkins and PinkDrive’s Janice chat about the charity and the evening.

