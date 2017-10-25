Greyville Goes Pink

Our unique ‘pink edition’ this weekend endorses our support of the Pink Drive initiative as Greyville Racecourse is coated in a tidal wave of pink this Friday evening.

Hollywoodbets have sponsored the ninth race on the evening, the Hollywoodbets FM 86 Handicap, in support of South Africa´s best-loved Breast Cancer Community Carer.

PinkDrive powers South Africa´s first and only mobile Mammography and Educational Units, driving home the fact that ‘Early Detection Saves Lives’.

The vision is to provide a free women’s health service to the medically uninsured in South Africa and to advocate for change in the cancer space – even if only through one truck and in one province at a time.

PinkDrive currently runs three ‘Pink’ mobile breast check units, as well as six educational cars. All units travel to semi-urban and urban areas around South Africa with the aim of enabling numerous disadvantaged communities access to diagnostic mammography screening, education, physical examinations and how to do breast self-examination.

If you are interested in volunteering a donation, or even your time, please visit www.pinkdrive.co.za

Listed to Graeme Hawkins and PinkDrive’s Janice chat about the charity and the evening.