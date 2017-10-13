There’s Still Only One Sheriff!

Jacques Strydom’s popular Go Deputy gelding Gogetthesheriff bounced back to his best form and grabbed the limelight with his characteristic late surge to score his first win in over a year at Fairview on Friday.

Deposed as Eastern Cape Polytrack champion last season by the Tara Laing-trained Inviting Lily, the charismatic chestnut bomber took a quality field apart when Zarl Zechner turned on the jets at the 250m marker. Scything his way between Gr1 winner Afrikaburn and the tiring Secret Warning, Gogetthesheriff put his eleven opponents to bed in a matter of strides to win more easily than the half length victory margin suggests. He clocked 82,40 secs for the R99 000 Pinnacle Stakes on the poly 1400m – probably his optimum course and distance.

The 7yo has something of a cult following amongst punters – partly due to his catchy name but more for his good looks, top-class ability and his swashbuckling racing style. His own worse enemy with his penchant to doze off in the starting stalls, Gogetthesheriff again lost two lengths at the jump on Friday. But Zarl Zechner had things under control as he allowed the chestnut to drift on to the rail.

Turning for home with only two horses behind, he cut them down to show that he is back to his best.

Jacques Strydom and owner Freddie Van Onselen deserve the accolades for persevering with the winner. Strydom had a good day, saddling a double. Zechner also rode two winners.

Corne Spies’ Var gelding Rahvar maintained his consistent profile in second, while Miracle Bureau improved in a good effort from an awkward draw to bank third cheque.

Bred by Lammerskraal, Gogetthesheriff is by past Triple Crown sire Go Deputy (Deputy Minister) out of the seven-time winning Trojan Belle (Centenary).

He raced in the Lammerskraal silks for Mike de Kock before changing hands at the 2014 Michael Holmes Super Sale in KZN.

Gogetthesheriff is not amongst the Algoa Cup entries.