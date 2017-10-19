A Grand Finale

Watching quality racing action from abroad is a special treat for Tellytrack viewers. We just don’t seem able to match the visual spectacular on our local big days.

On Saturday, the seventh QIPCO British Champions Day is the grand finale to the British Flat racing season.

Ascot racecourse is set to rock on the racing crazy nation’s richest ever raceday with a record-breaking £4.3 million purse up for grabs. Ever since the mighty Frankel got the season climax off to a flyer back in 2011, the event has grown in stature.

The elite menu incorporates four Gr1’s, a Gr2 and the richest mile handicap in Europe. A reflection of the depth of talent is that 26 of the horses that will be racing on the day have won at least once at the highest level.

