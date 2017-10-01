Quite The Lad!

The fast improving 4yo Dan The Lad maintained his consistent form with a convincing win in the R250 000 Heritage Consolation over the Vaal 1475m on Saturday.

Gunter Wrogemann had the Paul Matchett-trained Dan The Lad relaxed on the inside from his 1 gate and near the rear of the field for much of the journey.

With Scott Kenny’s Tokyo Drift showing the way, Dan The Lad was given the nod at the 300m marker by Gunter Wrogemann and he went on powerfully to nab Tokyo Drift and drew away to win by 2 lengths in a time of 87.4 secs. This proved to be an unpressured faster time than the Grand Heritage!

The handily weighted favourite Bold Coast failed to quicken but appeared to get squeezed late and had to be satisfied with third,

Shogun was always thereabout and hung on for fourth.

Dan The Lad was signed for by Mike Bass at R120 000 off the 2015 CTS March Yearling Sale.

Bred by The Alchemy, he is by Gold Circle Derby winner Dan De Lago (Encosta De Lago) out of four-time winner Ashbrook (Doowaley). The mare is a half-sister to July winner Trademark (Goldmark).

Dan The Lad has won 3 races with 7 places from his 13 starts for stakes of R373 025.

While the track was said to be in good condition, the draw bias was vividly illustrated – the inside being clearly superior.