Domeyer And Greeff Run Riot

Aldo Domeyer and Alan Greeff won 50% of the Fairview Friday eight-race programme between them, including the R75 000 Racing Association Plate with the Sail From Seattle colt, Seattle Flame.

With Greg Cheyne on Whisky Baron duty at Newmarket, Domeyer has been doing a great job in what Cheyne once suggested was ‘the best job in SA racing’.

In the ten horse 1400m feature, Valentinik led Cloud Atlas and Copper Trail throughout, with Domeyer experiencing a slightly awkward ride on Seattle Flame in fourth.

In the run for home, the filly Cloud Atlas moved up dangerously but had no answers for the superior dash of Seattle Flame, who clocked his fourth career win.

Seattle Flame went on strongly to withstand a late rattle from Kimberley raider, Bongo Dance. Copper Trail hung on for third.

Seattle Flame won by 1,50 lengths in a time of 82,95 secs.

Bred by Ascot Stud, Seattle Flame is a son of the deceased Sail From Seattle (Gone West) out of the one-time winner Forsythia (Strike Smartly).

He races for Greg Bortz and Braam van Huuyssteen and cost R130 000 at the National Yearling Sale.

He has won 4 races with 3 places from 7 starts for stakes of R214 575.

Tara Laing and Yvette Bremner with two wins apiece were the only other trainers to saddle any winners on the card.