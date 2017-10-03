Racing The Envy Of Other Codes

Dave Mollett writes in Business Day that it’s not often that other sports look at racing with envy, but that was the case at the weekend with the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe action in Paris – as good as it gets in the ‘Sport Of Kings’.

He suggests that even the most ardent French fan watching the nation’s most important race – the Arc de Triomphe – had to be impressed as the best-known jockey on the planet, Frankie Dettori, won the R70 million race on arguably the best horse in the world, Enable.

But there is a hint from Timeform guru, Simon Rowlands, that we might be getting too excited too soon about John Gosden’s three year-old filly, says Mollett.

In his assessment of Arc day, Rowlands says: “Enable is undeniably the star of the 2017 middle distance season, but she may not even have been the best horse on show at Chantilly on Sunday. Battaash is a strong contender for that honour after winning the Prix de L’Abbaye in the fast time of 57,59 seconds. When he does not boil over – as he did at York and threatened to do briefly here – he is a full-on sprinter straight out of the top drawer.”