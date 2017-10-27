Riding For Charity

This weekend PE hosts it’s ‘PE July’ feature meeting double header with the NBT Craddock Place Stakes and Listed RA Stakes on Friday and the R350,000 Listed Algoa Cup, sponsored this year by Sunshine Sweepstake, as Sunday’s headline event.

With Brett Crawford back to defend his title with 2016 winner Nebula, and SA champion trainer Sean Tarry in the mix with 2015 victor Stonehenge, Sunday’s clash is not to be missed.

Although today’s meeting has had to be moved to the polytrack due to rain, it’s done nothing to dampen the spirits of the Fairview racing crowd. As it is always a festival meeting in Port Elizabeth, a host of visiting jockeys are flying in for the event and riders are using the opportunity to do their bit for charity.

Callan Murray, Lyle Hewitson, Greg Cheyne, Jarryd Penny, Craig Zackey, Ryan Munger, JP van der Merwe and Mathew Thackeray have all put their names down to donate a portion of any top three finishes to the East Cape Horse Care Unit. Following the lead of Piere Strydom earlier this year, the boys will be pledging R500 for a win, R300 for second and R200 for a third place stake over both meetings.

With the help and warm enthusiasm of the Youth League of Horse Racing in South Africa, a number of people have already stepped forward to join the initiative, but the jockeys are inviting sponsors and supporters to join or match them on Monday’s card. Anyone who would like to get on board is asked to please contact George Croucher on 083 984 2720.