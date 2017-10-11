An Endless Summer

Trainer Geoff Woodruff, who celebrates his 61st birthday today, is the foremost winning Summer Cup trainer of modern times and he looks to have a strong hand again this year.

His Trippi gelding Deo Juvente, winner of the Premier’s Champions Challenge at Turffontein in May this year, topped the first log of likely runners for next month’s R2-million Gr1 Gauteng Sansui Summer Cup to be run over 2000m.

Woodruff, who has won the Summer Cup six times since the race was reintroduced by Phumelela in 1999, including in the last four years, has five candidates on the handicapping panel’s list of horses they would pick if the race closed now.

The others are Pagoda, runner-up to Al Sahem in the SA Derby, Master Switch, third to Master Sabina and The Conglomerate in this race last year, talented filly Bi Pot, a good third in the SA Fillies Classic last year and six-time winner Banner Hill.

The latest Sansui Gr1 Summer Cup Log:

Log Age Sex Horse MR Trainer 1 6 G DEO JUVENTE 115 Geoff Woodruff 2 4 G MATADOR MAN 112 Sean Tarry 3 5 M NOTHER RUSSIA 108 Mike de Kock 4 5 M FORT EMBER 105 Paul Peter 5 5 H BRAZUCA (AUS) 107 J A Janse van Vuuren 6 4 F ORCHID ISLAND 101 Mike de Kock 7 4 F WIND CHILL 101 Joe Soma 8 4 C CROWD PLEASER 100 J A Janse van Vuuren 9 5 G HERMOSO MUNDO 100 Weiho Marwing 10 4 C TILBURY FORT 97 Sean Tarry 11 4 G GLIDER PILOT 97 Tyrone Zackey 12 5 H NEW PREDATOR (AUS) 113 J A Janse van Vuuren 13 6 G FRENCH NAVY 108 Sean Tarry 14 8 G MASTER SABINA 109 Joe Soma 15 4 G PAGODA 99 Geoff Woodruff 16 5 M WITCHCRAFT 101 Sean Tarry 17 6 G MASTER SWITCH 100 Geoff Woodruff 18 4 F BI POT 98 Geoff Woodruff 19 5 M GIRL ON THE RUN 98 J A Janse van Vuuren 20 5 G BANNER HILL 99 Geoff Woodruff