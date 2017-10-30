Shaheen Shaw Speaks Frankly

While there are many talented people in this game, jobs and contracts for friends and family are par for the course in horseracing. Mates employ mates, individuals are favoured and promoted over often better qualified candidates – and this can surely only lead to a general lack of accountability and apathy.

It has been close on a year since South African horseracing bid a rather subdued farewell to one of its most popular and celebrated personalities. How the game ever lost Tellytrack host Shaheen Shaw is puzzling on the face of it, but becomes clearer when one understands the power ego’s that rule in the shadows.

Growing up in Muizenberg with a Dad that was ‘sick for the game’, Shaheen was always destined to land up on a racecourse somewhere and it was while commentating in Cape Town that he was offered a job at the now defunct IGN. It was a chance that he grasped with both hands, ‘seeing it as a way of escaping a life of internal vassaldom’, as he puts it.

A natural larger-than-life infectious presence on the small screen, Shaheen formed something of a cult following amongst punters and Tellytrack viewers with his no-nonsense passion for finding the winners. His crazy scribbling in the formbook and his keen intellect and photographic memory for formlines, saw him providing information and entertainment, that even had our anti-horseracing wives enjoying his shows.

In November 2016 the Shaw family made the decision to relocate to Cape Town. Superior care and facilities for their youngest child, Zaid, was the only reason for their move. Zaid, adopted at birth and now 12, suffers from chronic Fetal Alcohol Syndrome (FAS).

“After my resignation, Nico Kritsiotis contacted me to do some work for Betting World. Apparently, they wanted me to present over a number of days, leading up to the Met, from the Betting World branch at Kenilworth racecourse. Needless to say, I was keen. Vee Moodley has always been very supportive. However, again according to Mr Kritsiotis, Tellytrack management weren’t. The CEO of Tellytrack, and his Morningside Bowling Club based team, took affront to the idea of me presenting in any capacity on Tellytrack. There was also mention of me doing inserts for Betting World – my presenting the inserts were shot down by the Tellytrack cabal.”

Shaheen goes on to explain that this came as no real surprise ‘as the writing was already on the wall’.

“Previously, the same Tellytrack CEO had come up with the brilliant idea, of which he informed me, that if I were to be used in Cape Town it would be in the capacity of writing race meeting orientated editorials. Yes, I was mighty confused – I have always been a presenter, never a scribe. I didn’t understood the logic. I had mentioned on my departure that, while obviously under no obligation, I was hopeful that the company could still accommodate me in the future if there was an opportunity.’’

Shaheen went on to point out that Betting World is part of Phumelela – largely one and the same entity, which contributed to his confusion.

“So, Phumelela decided to make use of my services, but Phumelela also decided not to make use of my services? Different heads of department? I don’t know – again, rank confusion. But no accommodation has been forthcoming. Really, I’ve never been the smarmy deference type.”

He says that an adage he uttered often at Tellytrack went down like a lead balloon at Rivonia.“They had an issue with the simple notion that competence is a prerequisite for promotion.”

He was at pains to point out that his speaking out was freedom of expression and not a case of sour grapes – and that he loved the game and many of the people that he had the honour of working with.

Shaheen told the Sporting Post in an interview some years ago that he had ‘very adroit colleagues’ – naming Nico Kritsiotis, Cecil Mthembu, Alistair Cohen, Dave ‘follow Molly and fill your wally’ Mollet and the late great gentleman, Jimmy Lithgow.

“I have degrees of respect for all the aforementioned and have never seen myself as anything out of the ordinary,” he added.

“I’ve also never believed that the heavens and earth are owned by Tellytrack and Phumelela. My ‘surviving’ is not dependent on them. I am concentrating on my studies and loving Cape Town.”

He says that he reads the odd racing article but has stopped punting.

As to whether he would ever come back to work in the game, he indicated that would be dependent on what was offered.

“Promotion of turnover through presenting and promotional work is my game – If any betting company were interested in driving turnover, I would consider it. Obviously, on TV, opportunities are limited with the dearth of competition.”

As a closing question, we asked him to list what he thought were the biggest issues facing the game.

“Read the views and concerns of punters on the Sporting Post and ABC. They are not just moaning for the sake of it – the emperor has no clothes for goodness sake. The game is dying in front of our eyes. How do we just lose sponsors, for example? Who is answerable for example, for Saturday’s features running without sponsors – and the damage to the bottom line? They just smile and carry on – but always neurotic about the media that they can’t control and hardly feeling anything for stakeholders – particularly the punters. I read on Facebook that Kenilworth was deserted on Saturday. Is it not the big season? But they pretend all is fine.”

On a solution to bringing back the crowds – “I don’t envy whoever is set the task, and I haven’t a clue. But the old thinking of – ‘I know, let’s get an organ grinder and his monkey!’ just ain’t working!”

“Could I please just wish the punters all the best for the forthcoming festive season. I miss the characters and talking about the Pick 3 pool for dastardly Penrith and other exotic destinations. Enjoy and hit them hard sunshines!”