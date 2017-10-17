Good And The Bad

The Gold Circle first-timer initiative is a boon for punters. But sometimes it goes awry – as things do in this game.

On Saturday Weiho Marwing said Flowersfromabrook ‘will need the experience’. She was backed and duly flashed up under brother Weichong to win the Turffontein second race going away. The beautifully bred three-year-old was a R425 000 buy from the 2016 Emperors Palace Select Yearling Sale and she looks a smart sort in the making.

We live to punt another day.

