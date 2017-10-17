Smart Call

The Word Was Out

Greyville 8th October: They raced on the poly track on Sunday where four of the eight races were staged over 1200m. The MR76 Handicap was the fastest of these and here it was nice to see the veteran AL CIBERANO register a well overdue fourth career victory. Sent off third in the betting market at 9/2, Tony Rivalland’s charge made all. He kept on determinedly at the business end of the race and just held on by the narrowest of margins from the 4/1 joint favourite YANKEEDOODLEDANDY.

The other four races were all run over 1400m and quickest home here was FOUNDING FATHER in the not so lucky last, a MR78 Handicap. Easy to back at 12/1 on the off, the son of Visionaire also made the running. He too gave his all over the final 400m and only got the verdict by a short head.

A maiden plate over 1400m had gotten proceedings underway and here we saw a smart performance from the well-supported favourite SCRABBLE. The 3yo got away well when the gates opened and soon up handy raced prominent throughout. He was ridden to lead as they approached the 200m marker and won going away by three and a half.

Titbits

The uneasy favourite LADY VAL quickened nicely below the distance when getting up late to win the maiden plate for the girls over 1400m.

The easy to back 3yo MARCH PREVIEW came from the rear when getting up late to deny the odds on favourite in the maiden plate over 1200m.

6 From 50

Vaal 10th October: The inside track saw the action on Tuesday. Three of the afternoon’s eight races were run over 1200m and stopping the clock in the fastest time amongst these was the 6yo GOLDEN MAN in the MR79 Handicap. Nicely positioned in sixth when the ten runners turned for home, Golden Man ran on stoutly down the long home straight and with the rest comfortably beaten, he got the better of the front running ARABIAN BEAT by a half. Golden Man has now won 6 of his fifty starts.

They also ran three races over 1800m and quickest home here was DIAMOND DANCER. Always handy, Paul Peter’s charge was ridden to lead 250m out and comfortably accounted for SHEET WEAVER by two.

Another to win comfortably on this card was TORIO LAKE in the opening maiden plate over 1200m. Always handy, the 21/20 favourite took up the running 400m out and won with authority from GYPSY’S ANSWER by a length and three quarters.

Titbits

Beaten just a length and three quarters into 5th, the newcomer TWIRL was baulked for a run twice en route from midfield in the maiden plate over 1200m.

Mixed Fortunes

Durbanville 11th October: The track at the recently refurbished country course was again running fast on Wednesday. Race 2, a maiden plate over 1000m, was comparatively the fastest race on the card, and here, there were mixed fortunes for the favourite THE SECRET IS OUT. Clearly best in at the weights, Vaughan Marshall’s charge ran on strongly at the business end of the race and got the better of the 20/1 shot SCANDOLA by a length. Sadly for connections though, this talented daughter of Captain Al broke a bloodvessel for the second time and will now be suspended for 180 days, effectively, the whole of the forthcoming Cape season.

The faster of the two 1400m races was the MR70 Handicap in which the 4yo KNOW THE ROPES completed a hat-trick. Sent off favourite at 7/2, Andre Nel’s charge was always in touch with the leaders. She quickened well coming off the bend and won cosily by two and a quarter after striking the front 250m out.

They also ran two races over 2000m and stopping the clock in the faster time here was the strongly fancied favourite MADE TO CONQUER. Confidently ridden by Bernard Fayd’Herbe, the former Gauteng campaigner was always well positioned to strike. He quickened best of all after having to switch out for a run 250m from home and comfortably accounted for the nibbled at BEST NUT EVER by a length.

Titbits

The newcomers TALK OF THE TOWN (a R3M purchase – finished best) and RUN RED both ran on well from midfield when 3rd & 4th respectively in the opening maiden plate over 1200m.

Progressive Pilou

Vaal 12th October: Racing returned to the inside track on Thursday where five of the afternoon’s nine races were staged over 1400m. The MR72 Handicap was the fastest of these and here victory went to the Argonaut gelding SAIL FOR JOY. At the head of affairs throughout, Scott Kenny’s charge kept on strongly over the final 400m and despite his rider dropping the whip 150m out, he held on to score by a neck. The remainder were four lengths adrift.

The faster of the two 1600m races was the false paced MR80 Handicap in which the well thought of PILOU showed improvement. Always handy, Sean Tarry’s charge put his head in front 500m out and found extra close home to hold off the very steadily gaining SHOGUN by a neck.

The remaining two races were both run over 1000m, the faster being the MR64 Handicap won by PROSPERITY. In touch throughout, Grant Maroun’s charge ran on strongly with the fancied CELTIC LADY over the final 300m and did have that one held by three quarters at the wire.

Titbits

The Mike De Kock trained newcomer YAKEEN ran on well from midfield when winning the maiden plate over 1400m going away.

No Detours Here

Fairview 13th October: Three of the eight races on the poly track on Friday were run over 1000m and quickest home in the strong tailwind amongst these was VIA SEATTLE in the conditions plate. Freely available at 8/1 on the off, Yvette Bremner’s charge was soon up handy. She ran on best of all in the short home straight and beat the useful local debutante OUR DESTENY with some in hand.

The only other distance to stage more than one race was 1300m where the faster of the two maiden events for the girls was the second division won by BRING ME MORE. Positioned in the backend of midfield coming off the bend, the 7/2 favourite quickened well at the top of the straight and in what proved to be a real thriller, she got up in the very last stride to deny the front running joint second favourite CLOSE TO MY HEART.

At the other end of the scale the biggest winning margin on the program was the two and a quarter lengths recorded by OMEGA ONSLAUGHT in the MR72 Handicap over 1000m. Soon positioned close to the speed, Tara Laing’s charge took up the running 300m out and won with authority.

Titbits

The Gimmethegreenlight filly STOPTHINKINGOFME ran on well from midfield when winning the MR60 Handicap over 1000m going away by a length and three quarters.

Top speedratings for this weekend include:-

Fairview (fri)

Race 1: (1) Come On Inn 10

Race 2: (10) Maria Estella 33

Race 3: (1) Albertina 4

Race 4: (7) Cat In Command 72

Race 5: (4) Trees Of Green 40

Race 6: (6) Tiffindell 68

Race 7: (9) Heir To Riches 48

Race 8: (9) Cherry Bliss 38

Greyville (fri)

Race 1: (4) Oligarch 11

Race 2: (10) Twice As Smart 23 (NAP*)

Race 3: (7) War Demon 14

Race 4: (1) Got Your Back 13 (nb)

Race 5: (3) Captain Ellio 46

Race 6: (3) Hold The Line 32

Race 7: (12) Strategic’s Pride 51

Race 8: (1) Laters Baby 37

Turffontein (sat)

Race 1: (12) White Winter 15

Race 2: (3) Microbe 15

Race 3: (5) Naafer 49

Race 4: (8) Girl On The Run 85

Race 5: (10) Johnnie For Pops 34

Race 6: (8) Miss Bulsara 53

Race 7: (9) Kilauea 88

Race 8: (8) Street Flyer 71

Race 9: (9) Jackman 44

Durbanville (sat)

Race 1: (8) Pumeza 8

Race 2: (1) Vincente 58

Race 3: (4) Ostinato 22

Race 4: (3) China Express 57

Race 5: (8) Jet Air 92

Race 6: (4) Sassy Lady 36

Race 7: (3) Strathdon 76

Race 8: (3) Mara 42

Greyville (sun)

Race 1: (10) Making Miracles 30

Race 2: (8) Flamenco Dancer 16

Race 3: (1) Matthew Lips 25

Race 4: (13) Dawn Calling 90

Race 5: (1) London Call 94 (NAP*)

Race 6: (5) Silent Obsession 57

Race 7: (3) Call Me Winter 76

Race 8: (2) Flichity By Farr 35

Race 9: (6) Shadow Catcher 19

Top rated winners last week included

Singaswewin won 8/1

Gogetthesheriff won 9/2

On The Bounce won 26/10

Hot Talent won 5/2

Lady Val won 16/10

The Secret Is Out won 13/10

Torio Lake won 21/20

Scrabble won 1/1

Notebook:-

Made To Conquer (J Snaith, W-Cape)

Talk Of The Town (J Ramsden, W-Cape)

Twirl (W Marwing, Gauteng)

Via Seattle (Y Bremner, E-Cape)

FASTEST TIMES

The number of races run over each distance is shown in brackets

*Denotes – Times taken by Clockwatcher

Greyville (poly) 8th October

Going Standard

Course Variant: 0,45s fast

1200m (4) Al Ciberano 69,04

1400m (4) Founding Father 82,20

Vaal (inside) 10th October

Penetrometer 25 – Going G/Soft

Course Variant: 0,73s slow

1000m (1) Daspoort 57,82

1200m (3) Golden Man 70,77

1800m (3) Diamond Dancer 111,44

2000m (1) Azkur 126,42

Durbanville 11th October

Penetrometer 21 – Going Good

Course Variant: 0,77s fast

1000m (2) The Secret Is Out 57,57

1200m (1) Night In Winter 72,44

1400m (2) Know The Ropes 85,29

1600m (1) Bridal Party 96,83

2000m (2) Made To Conquer 120,91

Vaal (inside) 12th October

Penetrometer 23 – Going Good

Course Variant: 0,38s slow

1000m (2) Prosperity 57,57

1400m (5) Sail For Joy 82,25

1600m (2) Pilou 95,02

Fairview (poly) 13th October

Going Standard

Course Variant: 0,15s slow

1000m (3) Via Seattle 56,73

1200m (1) Armstrong’s Boy 70,75

1300m (2) Bing Me More 76,79

1400m (1) Gogetthesheriff 82,40

1900m (1) Aqua Blue 115,70