Worldbeater Linngari!

Summerhill Indian Ridge stallion Linngari was a stakes performer in eight different countries on four continents and his son Garlingari could have booked his trip to Hong Kong in December when he won the Gr2 Prix Dollar at Chantilly on Saturday.

He added to his tally of five stakes successes and a cracking third in last season’s Gr1 Prix Ganay when following up here on his win in the Gr3 La Coupe de Maisons Laffitte just a fortnight earlier.

Trainer Corine Barande-Barbe, who won the Prix Dollar three times previously with former stable star Cirrus des Aigles, described Garlingari as a fighter. The Gr2 Prix du Conseil de Paris could be next in advance of the gelding’s global campaign.

The athletic chestnut Linngari produces over 60% winners to runners from his lifetime statistics and stands for a reduced fee of R12 000 this season.

Read more snippets in Short Heads