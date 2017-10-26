A highest price of R380 000 for a striking Visionaire colt was the highlight of a well attended Summerhill Ready To Run Sale held at the Mooi River farm on Wednesday.
Robbie Rajhuhanan went to R380 000 for the well-related chestnut named Reconnaissance, out of the Peintre Celebre mare Alkhansaa, on the sale hosted by Livestock Auctions.
Watch his gallop here:
The sale achieved an aggregate of R4 145 000, with an average of R 69 083
There were 62 lots catalogued, with 58 sold. Of the balance, 2 were withdrawn and 2 not sold.
2 comments on “Visionaire Colt Grabs The Attention”
