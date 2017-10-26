Home » Breeding » Visionaire Colt Grabs The Attention

Visionaire Colt Grabs The Attention

Posted on
The Visionaire top seller – Reconnaissance #12. (Pic – Candiese Marnewick)

A highest price of R380 000 for a striking Visionaire colt was the highlight of a well attended Summerhill Ready To Run Sale held at the Mooi River farm on Wednesday.

Robbie Rajhuhanan went to R380 000 for the well-related chestnut named Reconnaissance, out of the  Peintre Celebre mare Alkhansaa, on the sale hosted by Livestock Auctions.

Watch his gallop here:

 

The sale achieved an aggregate of R4 145 000, with an average of R 69 083

There were 62 lots catalogued, with 58 sold. Of the balance, 2 were withdrawn and 2 not sold.

See the full price list here

2 comments on “Visionaire Colt Grabs The Attention”

