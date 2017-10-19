Met’s Bolt From The Blue

Olympic sprinting legend Usain Bolt will be hosting Africa’s Richest Race Day, the Sun Met, celebrated with GH Mumm Champagne, on 27 January at Kenilworth in Cape Town.

This announcement was made at a function at the Grand Africa Cafe and Beach on Wednesday evening, with the charismatic Bolt beckoning fans on a video, “Watch out – I’m on my way!”

Eugene Boniface of Sun International said: “This is a massive day for us with the Sun Met one of South Africa’s epic horse races. We’re finding ways to pair it as a sister race to other big ones around the world, such as the Investec Derby at Epsom and the Melbourne Cup.”

The now retired 31 year old Jamaican Usain Bolt was the first person to hold both the 100 metres and 200 metres world records since fully automatic time became mandatory.

While the announcement was being made in Cape Town, the Olympic legend was in Mexico showing off his career honours in front of fans at a luxury event.

Bolt made the trip to attend an event put on by luxury watchmakers Hublot, of which he is one of several high profile ambassadors.

The sprinting star has been keeping busy after hanging up his spikes for good at the World Athletic Championships in London earlier this year, jetting across the globe on various promotional events.