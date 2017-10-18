Sun Met Now At WFA

The second running of the R5 million Gr1 Sun Met will be held on Saturday 27 January under weight-for-age conditions.

This shows a step forward from the conditions race that lumbered Gr1 winners with penalties and promotes the principle that the best should win the big one.

The Met is also now South Africa’s longest race at pure weight-for-age.

The 2000m contest, the Cape’s flagship race is expected to attract South Africa’s best, with berths available for 20 runners. It was won by the Australian-bred Whisky Baron at its inaugural running and the last under the old weight conditions.

Entries for the Met close at 11h00 on Wednesday 29 November 2017.

Other key dates:

First Supplementary Entries Close at 11h00 on Tuesday 12 December 2017

Final Supplementary Entries Close at 11h00 on Monday 8 January 2018

Weights will be published on Monday 8 January 2018

Final Declarations are due by 11h00 on Monday 15 January

Announcement of the Final Field will be made on Monday 15 January 2018

Barrier Draws to be made at an event on Wednesday 17 January 2018

The compulsory public gallops will be held on Thursday 18 January 2018