The second running of the R5 million Gr1 Sun Met will be held on Saturday 27 January under weight-for-age conditions.
This shows a step forward from the conditions race that lumbered Gr1 winners with penalties and promotes the principle that the best should win the big one.
The Met is also now South Africa’s longest race at pure weight-for-age.
The 2000m contest, the Cape’s flagship race is expected to attract South Africa’s best, with berths available for 20 runners. It was won by the Australian-bred Whisky Baron at its inaugural running and the last under the old weight conditions.
Entries for the Met close at 11h00 on Wednesday 29 November 2017.
Other key dates:
First Supplementary Entries Close at 11h00 on Tuesday 12 December 2017
Final Supplementary Entries Close at 11h00 on Monday 8 January 2018
Weights will be published on Monday 8 January 2018
Final Declarations are due by 11h00 on Monday 15 January
Announcement of the Final Field will be made on Monday 15 January 2018
Barrier Draws to be made at an event on Wednesday 17 January 2018
The compulsory public gallops will be held on Thursday 18 January 2018
Have Your Say
Comments Policy
The Sporting Post encourages allcomers to feel free to have their say in the spirit of enlightening the topic, the participants and the originator of the thread. However, if it is deemed to be either offensive, insulting, personal, false or possibly unsubstantiated, the Sporting Post shall, on it's own assessment, alter or remove comments.
2 comments on “Sun Met Now At WFA”
About time . Seemed ridiculous that since the old champion stakes in KZN changed from a 2000m WFA there was no open G1 WFA replacement . I think it also stops the perception of having trainers to scheme how to get into a big race like the Sun Met at the most favourable conditions . Now they can just enter and try win suitable races in preparation without sacrificing there chances in the big one. Should add to the quality of the fields for surrounding races in the long term.
Gr ! races should always be WFA, not handicaps or conditions races.