Sunday Racing Blocked By Protest

Protesters blocked access from the pre-parade ring to the paddock, eventually forcing officials to call off the meeting after just one race.

They were demonstrating against a planned cut in premiums that will affect in particular French-bred horses who currently receive bonuses for races they run in. The reforms were due to be voted on by France-Galop today.

There were two Group One races on the card, featuring runners from Aidan O’Brien’s record-breaking stable and several English-trained horses.

“I don’t think the blockage as such was pre-planned, but it was planned to have a meeting with the leaders of the organisations involved,” Georges Rimaud, who is on the board of directors at France-Galop, told At The Races.

“They have met with them and discussed with them. The blocking was due to reforms, and the finances, being announced by France-Galop.

“It is difficult to get everybody to agree to any reform of such size. Hopefully they will find something.

“The people are the owners’ and trainers’ association and also a group of professionals which have decided that the reforms being put forward by France-Galop are not to their liking. They are opposed to it and want to renegotiate.”