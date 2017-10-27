Superstar Saturday!

A super Saturday of racing lies ahead! With the 3yo stars stepping out at Kenilworth later in the day, the superstar Winx bids to make it 22 straight wins and 3 Cox Plates on the trot in Australia- tune in to Tellytrack at around 08h00 our time.

Only eight sets of connections have been brave, or cheeky enough, to take on the mighty Winx in her bid to win the weight-for-age championship of Australia at Moonee Valley on Saturday for the third straight year.

The Gr1 Ladbrokes Cox Plate has been run for a stake of A$3 million (about R33 million) for the past 17 years, but such is the drawing power of champions, Moonee Valley officials are already lobbying Racing Victoria to up the bank to A$4 million in 2018 – should Winx win and return for a possible four-timer.

Plans are also already afoot to celebrate the Cox’s centenary in 2020 by boosting the stake to A$5 million and inviting the winners of the best 10 or 12 races in the world to race for a massive bonus.

