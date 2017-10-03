Mayfair Speculators Hit Seven Figure Mark

Leading South African owners Mayfair Speculators partnered with MV Magnier to purchase the Galileo half-sister to Gr1 winning Cheveley Patk stallion Garswood for 1 600 000 gns on the first day of the Tattersalls October Yearling Sale at Newmarket on Tuesday.

Lot 139 was sold by Glenvale Stud and bought by Mayfair Speculators and MV Magnier. She was this year’s second seven-figure lot when selling for 1.6 million guineas to Peter Doyle.

Hubie de Burgh, was involved for much of the sale and batted back Doyle’s advances through to 1.6 million when he had to concede defeat.

Mayfair Speculators Racing Manager Derek Brugman was with Peter Doyle throughout the bidding.

“She is a strong filly,” said Doyle. “We’ve missed on a few earlier today, but she more than makes up for it – she is gorgeous. She goes into training with Aidan O’Brien.”

Garswood is a Gr1 winning sprinter by Dutch Art out of the Kyllachy mare, Penchant. A winner of the Prix Maurice de Gheest on the last of his 15 starts, he is a third-generation Cheveley Park stallion given that Dutch Art’s sire Medicean is also standing at the Newmarket farm.

The Tattersalls October Yearling Sale Book 1 continues through to Thursday 5 October.