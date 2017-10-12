New Record For Tatts Book 2

Sheikh Hamdan was in attendance every day during the Tattersalls October Books 1 and 2 sales and he grabbed the limelight on the final day of Book 2 on Wednesday.

Leading the way was # 1063, the Sea The Stars colt out of the Tobougg mare Biz Bar who set a sale record for Book 2 on Wednesday when knocked down to Shadwell Estates’ Angus Gold for 850,000 guineas.

The magnificent colt was bred by Massimo Parri, president of ANAC, the Italian Thoroughbred Breeders’ Association, and consigned today by his Sienna-based farm, Allevamento Le Gi.

A Dark Angel half-brother ( #1256)to the Listed winner Lexington Times sold for 625,000 guineas and provided his owners with a stunning pinhooking result, having been purchased as a foal for 95,000 euros

The final session saw 196 lots realise a total of 16,262,000 guineas at an average of 82,969 guineas and a median of 50,000 guineas, taking the three day totals to 613 lots sold for 48,022,000 guineas, at an average of 78,339 guineas and a median of 55,000 guineas.

Turnover, average and median were up 24%, 20% and 10% respectively, all new records.