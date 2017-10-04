Big Numbers On Tatts Day One

The world’s highest price for a yearling in 2017 was set on the opening day of Book 1 of the Tattersalls October Yearling Sale when a Dubawi colt realised 2,600,000 guineas.

He was one of four lots to realise in excess of a million guineas during the opening session that also featured the start of the Ballymacoll dispersal.

The opening day’s trade saw a total of 119 lots realise 33,880,000 guineas, at an average of 284,706 guineas and a median of 200,000 guineas. Turnover was up 8% compared with the opening session last year, whilst the average and median rose 24% and 38% respectively.

The fireworks started early on the opening day when lot 13, the Dubawi colt out of the dual Group 1 winning filly Izzi Top , sold for 2,600,000 guineas  the highest price for a yearling anywhere in the world this year.

The Meon Valley-consigned colt was knocked down to Newmarket-based trainer Roger Varian after a prolonged bidding duel with the Godolphin trio of John Gosden, Anthony Stroud and David Loder who were all stood together.

“He has been bought for Sheikh Mohammed Obaid, owner of Dubawi and a keen supporter of the sire’s stock,” said Varian. “There are some very nice Dubawis here and this horse is very nice, a strong horse and a stand-out so early in the sale. He looks as though he will carry a bit of speed.”

The million guinea barrier was broken for the second time when lot 139, the Galileo sister to Group 1 winner Garswood, was knocked down to agent Peter Doyle for 1,600,000 guineas. Doyle who was stood alongside Mayfair Speculator’ Derek Brugman and John Koster secured the filly on behalf of a partnership between Markus Jooste’s Mayfair Speculators and MV Magnier.

The same team earlier bought Lot 16, who became the most expensive yearling ever sold by Tally-Ho Stud, and the most expensive by the farm’s sire Kodiac when fetching 925,000gns.

Roger O’Callaghan of Tally-Ho said: “We bred her and she was always a stand out. It is a great reflection of Kodiac – he is a legend, he is our king.”

The purchase is a departure for the buyers from the usual Coolmore influences, but Doyle said: “She is a queen, a beautiful filly by a leading sire with a champion sprinter in Dream Ahead on her page.”

The January filly is a half-sister to Now Or Never, Group 2 runner-up and Group 1 Matron Stakes fourth.

The third horse (Lot 155) on the day to top a million guineas was the Frankel three-parts sister to the Group 1 Oaks winner Talent who was knocked down to Sackville Donald’s Alastair Donald for 2,500,000 guineas.