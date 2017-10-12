Tellytrack Killed The Radio Star

Horseracing in the Eastern Cape is probably stronger than it has ever been and is followed with great interest and passion by a cross-section of punters.
Sadly their biggest race, the Algoa Cup, like many features across the country, has been downgraded and with a stake of R350 000, must be the richest Listed race in South Africa.
Often won by away horses – Brett Crawford took it last year with Nebula – Jacques Strydom was the last local to lift the prized trophy, when Surfin’ USA rocketed home in 2009.
On a sentimental note, and with television and the internet affording us the opportunity these days of watching the racing live and studying the form with the benefit of replays, Eastern Cape racing has come a long way since 4 January 1986.
That was the launch of live radio commentaries from Fairview – on the four jackpot races only, nogal!
Bumpy Schoeman’s voice was beamed on the newly formed Radio Algoa airwaves, which started broadcasting on 1 January 1986.
Today the racing commentaries have – sadly – long gone silent and the station has been jazzed up and goes by the name of the catchier, Algoa FM. And Tellytrack now hogs our every waking moment.
The next big meet at Fairview will be the the R350 000 Listed Algoa Cup, which will be run on Sunday 29 October.
See the 30 entries below – another strong visiting contingent – including the title defending Nebula – looks to keep the locals hungry. Declarations are due by 10h00 on Monday 23 October.
|15
|Alghadeer
|Grant Paddock
|103
|18
|All The Bids
|Yvette Bremner
|72
|6
|Ben-hur
|Candice Bass-Robinson
|77
|23
|Dragon Flame
|Gavin Smith
|76
|29
|En Gee Oh
|Gavin Smith
|80
|4
|Eternal Jet
|Yvette Bremner
|91
|11
|Gimme The Stars
|Yvette Bremner
|89
|16
|Jeremy
|Yvette Bremner
|70
|13
|Kingston Mines (GB)
|Alan Greeff
|93
|30
|Laws Of Succession
|Yvette Bremner
|92
|24
|Loadshedder
|Andre Nel
|84
|20
|Master ‘n Commander
|Tara Laing
|93
|3
|Master’s Eye
|Justin Snaith
|94
|26
|Masterly
|Justin Snaith
|91
|27
|Nebula
|Brett Crawford
|101
|14
|New Fort
|Glen Kotzen
|80
|8
|Ollivander
|Candice Bass-Robinson
|83
|10
|One Away
|Corne Spies
|70
|28
|Our Emperor
|Brett Crawford
|78
|5
|Platinum Prince
|Justin Snaith
|94
|9
|Road To Indy
|Tara Laing
|91
|25
|Scent
|Alan Greeff
|90
|21
|Secret Warning
|Gavin Smith
|82
|12
|Star Chestnut
|Justin Snaith
|93
|19
|Stonehenge
|Sean Tarry
|92
|2
|Stormy Eclipse
|Tara Laing
|97
|7
|Story Of My Life
|Gavin Smith
|84
|22
|Strathdon
|Justin Snaith
|85
|1
|The Great One (NZ)
|Brett Crawford
|91
|17
|True Master
|Justin Snaith
|100
|(30)
Have Your Say
Comments Policy
The Sporting Post encourages allcomers to feel free to have their say in the spirit of enlightening the topic, the participants and the originator of the thread. However, if it is deemed to be either offensive, insulting, personal, false or possibly unsubstantiated, the Sporting Post shall, on it's own assessment, alter or remove comments.
2 comments on “Tellytrack Killed The Radio Star”
I thought video killed the radio star.
Buggles – showing your age now