Home » Racing & Sport » Tellytrack Killed The Radio Star

Tellytrack Killed The Radio Star

With the passage of time some things improve - others just go backwards

Updated on
The good old pre-Tellytrack days

Horseracing in the Eastern Cape is probably stronger than it has ever been and is followed with great interest and passion by a cross-section of punters.

Sadly their biggest race, the Algoa Cup, like many features across the country, has been downgraded and with a stake of R350 000, must be the richest Listed race in South Africa.

Often won by away horses – Brett Crawford took it last year with Nebula – Jacques Strydom was the last local to lift the prized trophy, when Surfin’ USA rocketed home in 2009.

Alan SchoemanLegend of the East Cape turf – Bumpy Schoeman

On a sentimental note, and with television and the internet affording us the opportunity these days of watching the racing live and studying the form with the benefit of replays, Eastern Cape racing has come a long way since 4 January 1986.

That was the launch of live radio commentaries from Fairview – on the four jackpot races only, nogal!

Bumpy Schoeman’s voice was beamed on the newly formed Radio Algoa airwaves, which started broadcasting on 1 January 1986.

Today the racing commentaries have – sadly –  long gone silent and the station has been jazzed up and goes by the name of the catchier, Algoa FM. And Tellytrack now hogs our every waking moment.

The next big meet at Fairview will be the the R350 000 Listed Algoa Cup, which will be run on Sunday 29 October.

Nebula wins the Gr3 Algoa Cup in 2016 – the son of Silvano is in the entries again

See the 30 entries below – another strong visiting contingent – including the title defending Nebula – looks to keep the locals hungry. Declarations are due by 10h00 on Monday 23 October.

R350 000 2000m (Turf) BETTING WORLD ALGOA CUP (Listed)
15 Alghadeer Grant Paddock 103
18 All The Bids Yvette Bremner 72
6 Ben-hur Candice Bass-Robinson 77
23 Dragon Flame Gavin Smith 76
29 En Gee Oh Gavin Smith 80
4 Eternal Jet Yvette Bremner 91
11 Gimme The Stars Yvette Bremner 89
16 Jeremy Yvette Bremner 70
13 Kingston Mines (GB) Alan Greeff 93
30 Laws Of Succession Yvette Bremner 92
24 Loadshedder Andre Nel 84
20 Master ‘n Commander Tara Laing 93
3 Master’s Eye Justin Snaith 94
26 Masterly Justin Snaith 91
27 Nebula Brett Crawford 101
14 New Fort Glen Kotzen 80
8 Ollivander Candice Bass-Robinson 83
10 One Away Corne Spies 70
28 Our Emperor Brett Crawford 78
5 Platinum Prince Justin Snaith 94
9 Road To Indy Tara Laing 91
25 Scent Alan Greeff 90
21 Secret Warning Gavin Smith 82
12 Star Chestnut Justin Snaith 93
19 Stonehenge Sean Tarry 92
2 Stormy Eclipse Tara Laing 97
7 Story Of My Life Gavin Smith 84
22 Strathdon Justin Snaith 85
1 The Great One (NZ) Brett Crawford 91
17 True Master Justin Snaith 100
(30)
Previous

Have Your Say

Comments Policy
The Sporting Post encourages allcomers to feel free to have their say in the spirit of enlightening the topic, the participants and the originator of the thread. However, if it is deemed to be either offensive, insulting, personal, false or possibly unsubstantiated, the Sporting Post shall, on it's own assessment, alter or remove comments.

2 comments on “Tellytrack Killed The Radio Star”

Leave a Comment